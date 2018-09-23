By Muhammad Yousaf





PHOTO: AFP



KARACHI : Pakistan hockey head coach Roelant Oltmans stepped down from his post on Saturday.





In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) the Dutchman said:



“I’m responsible for the performance and the results of the team, but I feel that the circumstances at present don’t create an environment where we can get the best out of the team.”



Pessimistic about the situation he added: “I don’t think the it is possible for PHF to change the circumstances to a level that is required from my point of view.”



Oltmans said he will remember the time spent with the team.



Pakistan put up a bleak performance in the recently concluded Asian Games. After losing the semi-final to a junior Japanese team, Pakistan lost to India 2-1 in what was a poor consolation for hockey’s former giants.



Earlier, Saqlain, who worked with Oltmans, said that the new head coach had been successful in improving the game of the team and if they keep on working on the forward line, penalty corners, and player’s fitness then Pakistan would once again be included in one of the top teams of the world.



The Express Tribune