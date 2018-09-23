Liam Hyslop





Capital's goalkeeper Kyle Pontifex celebrates his team's win after the shoot-out against North Harbour. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



A birthday boy and a retiring veteran combined to give the Capital men a tense shoot-out victory in their National League Hockey final.





Capital beat North Harbour 3-2 in the shoot-out after the match had finished 1-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.



Benedict van Woerkom scored his sudden death attempt to help celebrate his 26th birthday, before 38-year-old goalkeeper Kyle Pontifex bid farewell to the NHL by stopping Kalyan Jeram's attempt, cuing wild celebrations with his team-mates.





Capital celebrate their shoot-out win over North Harbour in the National Hockey League final. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



Earlier, North Harbour won the women's final, beating Central 2-0 to lift the K Cup for the first time since 2010.



CAPITAL MEN TRIUMPH





Capital's goalkeeper Kyle Pontifex celebrates with the Challenge Shield after the final. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



The teams could not be separated at 2-2 after five attempts each during the shoot-out.



Pontifex had earlier saved two attempts in the shoot-out, as well as he a penalty stroke from Cory Bennett after he was adjudged to have fouled Jeram during his team's third attempt.



"Going into the shoot-out it's all on the line so it was nice to get a few saves," Pontifex said.





Sebastian Buddle opens the scoring for Capital against North Harbour in the National Hockey League final. DAVE LINTOTT



Pontifex was also in goal during Capital's last NHL win in 2015, when he also produced a save in a shoot-out to earn his side the Challenge Shield.



He said this final winner's medal would be his last.



"It's time to call it a day, but I wanted to have one last crack at NHL and go out like this.





Capital celebrate with the Challenge Shield after their win in the National Hockey League final on Sunday. DAVE LINTOTT



"That's definitely the last one."



During the tournament, Capital made a habit of late drama, including two goals in the final 60 seconds of their 2-1 semifinal win over Auckland on Saturday, but looked to have bucked that trend when Sebastian Buddle scored a field goal in just the third minute of the final.



Capital held that lead until three minutes from time, when Harbour, who had pulled their goalkeeper, got the equaliser thanks to a close-range field goal from Jeram.





North Harbour players celebrate with the silverware after their victory over Central in the National Hockey League final. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



Neither side could create another chance in the final three minutes, meaning the final would be decided in a shoot-out.



HARBOUR WOMEN WIN



North Harbour were in control for most of their 2-0 win over Central in the women's final.





It's all over and North Harbour are National Hockey League champions, beating Central 2-0 in the decider in Wellington. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



Harbour captain Petrea Webster said it was a special feeling to finally get another K Cup win - it was Harbour's first in eight years.



"I haven't been in a K Cup final since 2010, so it feels bloody good to get our hands back on the cup."



Harbour were the top qualifiers coming into the final, but it was an incredibly tight round robin. The four teams from second to fifth were separated by just one point as Central made the final on goal difference, making the Hockey New Zealand decision to do away with semifinals in the women's competition this year questionable.



As for the final, it was a nervy affair, but Central looked hesitant at times and found it difficult to break down Harbour's defence.



Harbour took the lead following a 26th-minute field goal to Courtney Winterbottom, sweeping home from close range after some sloppy defending from Central in their circle.



Harbour doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Kirsten Pearce finished high at the back post following good work down the Steph Elliot right.



Webster said she was feeling good about how the game was going in the first period, but kept that to herself.



"I did feel secretly comfortable in the first quarter, but you never know. This tournament has been such a seesaw, we just had to fight for every ball and it went our way."



AT A GLANCE



National Hockey League finals



Women



North Harbour 2 (Courtney Winterbottom 26', Kirsten Pearce 42') Central 0. HT: 1-0



Men



Capital 1 (Sebastian Buddle 3') North Harbour 1 (Kalyan Jeram 57'). HT: 1-0. Capital win shoot-out 3-2



Stuff