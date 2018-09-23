By Naqib Nor Said



KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey squad finally got their revenge against Japan after notching a 4-0 win over the Asian Games champions in the third place classification match at the Darwin International Open.





Malaysia netted through Shahril Saabah, Azri Hassan, Haziq Samsul and captain Razie Rahim at the Marrara Hockey Centre.



National caretaker coach Amin Rahim said: "Finally, we have managed to beat Japan after being denied late in the last two matches we played against them.



"At least it takes away some of the disappointment we suffered at the Indonesia Asian Games. Overall, the players did well over the 60 minutes.



"One win, one draw and two losses here (Darwin) can still be considered a decent achievement.



Earlier in the tournament, the national team led 3-1 against Japan before conceding late goals in the 3-3 draw.



At the Asian Games final, Malaysia led 5-2 but Japan clawed back for a 6-6 draw before winning 3-1 on penalty shootout.



New Straits Times