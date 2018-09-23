Chile wins big over Venezuela to take second place in the Men’s Hockey Open Series 2018 standings before the last day of competition



Rebecca Kanter





Brazil v Uruguay. Photo: Oscar Munoz Badilla



PER 5-0 BOL (PER 4-0 BOL)



During the first match on day 4 of the Men’s competition of the Hockey Open Series 2018, both Peru and Bolivia, respectively, were looking for their first goals as well as first win of the competition. Peru asserted themselves early with a penalty corner goal by Fabrizio CORNO in the 3rd minute. Five minutes later, Peru was awarded another penalty corner and the play resulted in a penalty stroke that CORNO converted to make it PER 2-0 BOL. For the rest of the first quarter, Peru continued to pressure hard in their attacking circle, but Bolivia’s defense played hard and prevented Peru from scoring further in the first quarter.





Peru came out hard on attack to start the second quarter; and Sebastian DENNISON deflected a nice pass near the goal post to make the score PER 3-0 BOL.CORNO converted another penalty stroke in the 21st minute. Victor MAMANI, Mario CANDA and Jose CONTRERAS continued to play strong defense for Bolivia; preventing further scoring opportunities for Peru.Thus, the score at halftime remained PER 4-0 BOL.



In the first five minutes of the third quarter, Peru had two good scoring opportunities that looked to be sure goals, the first a passing play in front of a near open goal and the second a penalty corner, but Bolivia’s defense kept Peru from scoring further. Midway through the third quarter, Bolivia had their first possession in their attacking circle and their first shot of the match that just missed the goal. For a few minutes, Bolivia was able to maintain possession in their attacking circle, but had two more shots saved by Peru’s keeper Guillermo POWER.



The fourth quarter started PER 4-0 BOL and Bolivia continuing to try to pressure on attack; with Marco AGUILAR having another shot for Bolivia go wide.The fourth quarter continued to be a battle for possession; and Bolivia had two more shots blocked by Peru’s defense with four minutes remaining in the match.Peru countered Bolivia’s attacking pressure when DENNISON scored his second goal of the match off a penalty corner in the 58th minute. With either team unable to score in the final minutes, the match ended PER 5-0 BOL.



BRA 3-1 URU (BRA 3-0 URU)



Similar to Brazil’s previous match against Venezuela, Joaquin LOPEZ started the scoring for his team in the match. On day four, against Uruguay, LOPEZ gave his team the lead in the 5th minute; that was quickly followed by a penalty corner goal by Matheus BORGES. Making the score BRA 2-0 URU in the 8th minute. Brazil kept up their attacking intensity holding much of the possession in their attacking circle for the rest of the first quarter. Much to their credit, Uruguay played strong team defense to keep the score BRA 2-0 URU at the end of the first quarter.



Brazil continued their attacking pressure at the start of the second quarter, LOPEZ just narrowly missed deflecting in a pass from MENDONÇA in the 18th minute. BORGES finally capitalized off Brazil’s continued persistence in their attacking circle in the 21st minute to make the score BRA 3-0 URU. Throughout the second quarter, like the first, Uruguay struggled to have any possession in their attacking half. With Uruguay successful at preventing Brazil from scoring further, despite many opportunities the score at halftime remained BRA 3-0 URU.



During the third quarter, Uruguay still struggled to maintain enough possession to generate attack, but played much better defense; holding Brazil to fewer shot opportunities than the first half. Brazil had their first penalty corner of the second half midway through the third quarter, but the shot was deflected over the goal cage.Uruguay continued their strong defense play and that was enough to keep the score BRA 3-0 URU at the end of the third quarter.



The fourth quarter started with Brazil immediately earning a penalty corner, but Uruguay’s keeper Rodrigo CASTRO came up with the big save. Uruguay penetrated their attacking circle for the first time in the second half in the 49th minute, but could not get a shot off. Brazil, again, countered and earned a penalty corner, but were unable to get a shot off. In the 52nd minute, Brazil’s Bruno BITENCOURT was given a yellow card; and Uruguay earned two penalty corners; their first corners of the match. Uruguay’s Gonzalo MARTINONI sent a hard flick into the cage to make the score BRA 3-1 URU. Both teams proceeded to battle for possession, until the 57th minute when MARTINONI had a breakaway. MARTINONI trapped himself in Uruguay’s attacking corner. While Uruguay was able to maintain possession in their attacking circle, they could not manage another score. Thus, the match ended BRA 3-1 URU.



VEN 0-7 CHI (VEN 0-2 CHI)



To complete Day 4 of the Hockey Open Series 2018, Host Chile played Venezuela. Chile earned the first penalty corner of the match in the opening minutes, but could not complete the play. Soon after, Chile’s NILS STRABUCCHI hit a hard long shot on goal that just barely missed the cage to keep the match scoreless. The match continued as a fast-paced battle for possession, with either team able to generate good scoring opportunities. Thus, the first quarter ended VEN 0-0 CHI.



The second quarter continued to be a battle until Chile was awarded a penalty stroke in the 21st minute. Jose MALDONADO converted the stroke to put his team ahead, VEN 0-1 CHI. Both teams continued to trade possession in the midfield. Chile earned a penalty corner in the 27th minute, but Chile just missed the cage after executing a number of passes. Chile kept up their intensity, however, and this time STRABUCCHI found the back of the cage in the 29th minute; making the score at halftime VEN 0-2 CHI.



The third quarter featured Chile dominating possession and time in their attacking circle. Chile quickly increased their lead over Venezuela off a penalty corner shot by Nicolas RENZ in the 31st minute. Five minutes later, Felipe RENZ found the back of the net to make the score VEN 0-4 CHI. For the rest of the quarter, Chile continued to pass the ball in their attacking half. The persistence paid off and Felipe RENZ scored again in the 44th minute to put his team head of Venezuela by five goals at the end of the third quarter.



Venezuela kept playing hard in the fourth quarter, but eventually Chile, again, found the back of the goal in the 50th minute off a goal by Kay GESSWEIN. Sven RICHTER quickly maneuvered around Venezuela’s defense to push the ball past Venezuela’s keeper Heliber LOPEZ to make the score VEN 0-7 CHI in the 56th minute. With two minutes remaining in the match, Venezuela had one of their first scoring opportunities of the half, but Chile’s defense broke up the play. With Venezuela again unable to capitalize off attack in the last minute, the final score remained VEN 0-7 CHI.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release