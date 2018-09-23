Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Series Open - Santiago 2018 - Day 4

Santiago (CHI)

Men's results 22 September

PER v BOL (RR)     5 - 0
BRA v URU (RR)     3 - 1
VEN v CHI (RR)     0 - 7

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Brazil 4 4 0 0 37 2 35 12
2 Chile 4 3 1 0 41 0 41 10
3 Venezuela 4 2 0 2 17 10 7 6
4 Uruguay 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2 4
5 Peru 4 1 0 3 5 18 -13 3
6 Bolivia 4 0 0 4 0 68 -68 0


Women's results 22 September 2018

PAR v BOL (RR)     3 - 0
BRA v URU (RR)     0 - 4
CHI v PER (RR)     8 - 0

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Chile 4 4 0 0 50 0 50 12
2 Uruguay 4 4 0 0 41 1 40 12
3 Brazil 4 2 0 2 4 14 -10 6
4 Paraguay 4 2 0 2 7 20 -13 6
5 Peru 4 0 0 4 0 26 -26 0
6 Bolivia 4 0 0 4 0 41 -41 0

FIH Match Centre

