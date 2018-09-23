Hockey Series Open - Santiago 2018 - Day 4
Santiago (CHI)
Men's results 22 September
PER v BOL (RR) 5 - 0
BRA v URU (RR) 3 - 1
VEN v CHI (RR) 0 - 7
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|4
|4
|0
|0
|37
|2
|35
|12
|2
|Chile
|4
|3
|1
|0
|41
|0
|41
|10
|3
|Venezuela
|4
|2
|0
|2
|17
|10
|7
|6
|4
|Uruguay
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|5
|Peru
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|18
|-13
|3
|6
|Bolivia
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|68
|-68
|0
Women's results 22 September 2018
PAR v BOL (RR) 3 - 0
BRA v URU (RR) 0 - 4
CHI v PER (RR) 8 - 0
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chile
|4
|4
|0
|0
|50
|0
|50
|12
|2
|Uruguay
|4
|4
|0
|0
|41
|1
|40
|12
|3
|Brazil
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|14
|-10
|6
|4
|Paraguay
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|20
|-13
|6
|5
|Peru
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|26
|-26
|0
|6
|Bolivia
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|41
|-41
|0