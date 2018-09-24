



The final day of the U16 and U18 Notts Sport boys Inter-district tournament got off to a rapid start at a sunny Peffermill. East opened the day with both their U16 and U18s storming to victory over Highland. On pitch 1 U18 East player Livio Belotti opened the scoring in the 7th minute and scored two quick succession goals. Robbie Croll was quick to follow his team mate and added two to the tally within the first 16 minutes. Further goals came from Fergal O’Donohoe, Murray Cannon, Oliver Paterson, Kit Mackenzie and Jacob Tweedie. Highland mounted pressure through a well worked short corner, however they failed to convert. The final score ended East 9 Highland 0. With the U16 East boys cruising to a 10-0 win over Highland.





Up next on pitch one was a high intensity and spectacular match between U18 West and Midland. With many talented Scotland youth players between the squads this game was guaranteed to be a battle. West district opened the scoring in the 5th minute through Struan Walker. 10 minutes later and West were 2-0 up after an excellent save by the midland keeper Ross McNicoll was picked up by Fraser Moran who roofed the ball into the net to make it 2-0. Just before half time Fraser Moran bagged his second of the game and scored a delightful drag flick to give West a 3-0 lead at half time. Midland came back after half time and put one on the board with a goal through Keir Robb. Just a few minutes later there was a scramble in the mouth of the goal and Finn Halliday managed to squeeze the ball through the Midland defence to give West a cushion with a 4-1 lead. On the brink of full time Midland added one more goal to the mix with a penalty corner goal from Alex Wilson.



Over on pitch 2 West U16s came up against North where they cruised to a 6-0 victory. Within 5 minutes they were 1 up with the goal coming from Ian King. Cameron Moran then added another 5 minutes later. West had a 3-0 cushion at half time with Finn Herbert also scoring. Two quick succession goals from Gregor Munro and Ruaridh Callaghan in the 36th minute gave West a further lead. Euan Menzies added to the action with a further goal for West, 3 minutes from full time.



The U16 game between Midland and Highland was goal filled. The stalemate was broken in the 16th minute with a goal from Tom Cahalin, giving Midland the lead. A few minutes later and this lead was extended through Alex Clark. A penalty stroke for Midland on the whistle of half time was scored by Fraser Allan, and Midland led 3-0 at half time. Two minutes into the second half and Midland extended their lead with a brace for Tom Cahalin. Highland were goals down but they did not let this dampen their efforts or spirit, and several excellent saves from keeper Calum Douglas kept Midland at bay. Connor Chapman squeezed one past the keeper to give Midland a 5-0 advantage. Highland were more determined than ever to score and following some brilliant play they were rewarded with a well worked goal coming from Iain Lynch. Alistair Douglas then followed his team mate and after show casing some magnificent skill he scored for Highland, taking the score to 5-2. Midland responded to the Highland goals with a final effort from Findlay Donnelly, to end the match 6-2 in favour of the Midland.



North U18 came up against East U18s, in which the home district came out 5-0 winners. Hamish Walker opened the scoring in the 9th minute, and a further goal from Robbie Croll gave East the 2-0 advantage at half time. Robbie Croll made his brace just after half time, scoring a goal from open play. Ralph Weissen scored a well worked penalty corner and finished off the game with his brace of the day in the dying minutes of the game.



Midland U18 taking faced off with Highland, The game was back and forth, with Midland having several shots on goal but were kept out by keeper Murray Caughney. Jamie Golden broke the dead lock in the 17th minute, giving his team the 1-0 advantage going into half time. 5 minutes after the restart it was Golden again scoring through a magnificent top D strike. Golden finished the match with a hat trick, after scoring a spellbinding drag flick. The game ended 3-0 to Midland.



On pitch 2 East hit 10 against North. Goals from East came from Callum MacLennan, Charlie Jack scored 4, Cameron Ede and captain Jamie Croll added his name to the sheet to inspire his team mates to push on. Also scoring for East was Joel Davenport, Jack Tweddle and Ethan McQuade. North managed to find the net through Rohaanth Thangaraj.



The game of the tournament was the last match on pitch 2 between Midland U16 and West U16. A win for either side would see their district placed as runners up. Midland were first to score in the opening 3 minutes with a goal from Fraser Allan, 5 minutes later he was awarded a penalty stroke and took the score to 2-0 in the favour of Midland. West responded minutes later and Cameron Moran pulled one back for West. It took Midland only a minute to react to this, Findlay Donnelly gave Midland the lead. Midland scored a minute later extending their lead to 4-1 with a goal from Alex Clark. On the brink of half time West took the score to 4-2 with Cameron Moran scoring again. Euan Menzies was quick off the mark at the start of the second half scoring for West, to bring the game back within reach. West pushed forward once again and were rewarded with a penalty corner in the 36th minute. Jude Boslem showed his skill and brought West back to level at 4-4. It was Boslem again for his brace, scoring a penalty stroke for West. The final 10 minutes were played with guts and determination but neither team could find the net. The final whistle went and West District had come from behind to secure a 5-4 win.



The final game on pitch 1 saw West U18s cruise to victory over North, with a 5-0 win. This final result put West as the 2018 NottsSport Inter District champions, having won every game over the weekend.



A huge congratulations to U16 Winners East District, and runners up West. The U18 champions were West District and Midland the runners up. A fantastic event showing Scotlands youth talent.



Scottish Hockey Union media release