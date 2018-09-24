By Elizabeth Mburugu





Strathmore Gilly Okumu(l) and Amira Sailors Lorraine Nondi when they played Premier Ladies at City park yesterday.



On fire Okumu fires five goals as Strathmore register seventh win





Strathmore University Scorpions yesterday pushed struggling Vikings a step closer to relegation with a 7-0 thrashing in a women's Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League match played at City Park.



The loss extended Vikings' losing streak to nine matches dashing their hopes of retaining their spot in the women’s top tier.



Kenya international Gilly Okumu was on fire netting five goals, while Diana Awino and Denise Bila scored one goal each for the Scorpions, who are currently second on the log with 21 points.



Telkom, who are unbeaten this season, top the standings with 27 points while last season’s second place finishers United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) are third with 10.



Telkom and Strathmore are on course to qualifying for the annual Africa Cup for Club championships.



Telkom and USIU-A will represent Kenya later in the year in Nigeria after finishing first and second last season.



A contented Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said they needed to win to reduce the point-gap between them and leaders Telkom.



"I told the girls the importance of bagging maximum points and they promised to give their all. After our last match, we discussed the areas we needed to improve, worked on them in training and I’m glad our efforts bore fruit."



"The victory revived our hopes of better performance this season and we remain on course to winning the title."



Vikings, who remain winless this season, are currently at the bottom of the log with a point from nine rounds of matches. With just three matches in hand, they need a miracle to survive demotion.



Vikings and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), who suffered a 11-0 defeat to champions Telkom on Saturday, risk relegation to the women’s Super League.



Vikings struggled from the onset as they tried to contain goal-hungry Starthnore led by lanky striker Okumu.



Scorpions ruled the game as they enjoyed unrivalled ball possession pinning Vikings in their area.



Two minutes is all Okumu, a former Sinyolo Girls player, needed to find the back of the net and give Strathmore a 1-0 lead.



Three minutes later, Diana Awino doubled the scores from a successful penalty corner conversion before Okumu completed her brace in the 24th minute.



Okumu was unstoppable as she fired three goals in the 34th and 40th and 59th minutes whereas Denise Bila was on target in the 54th minute.



In men’s Premier League, KCA held Wazalendo to a 2-2 draw.



