By AYUMBA AYODI



Champions Kenya Police and Strathmore University Scorpions on Sunday waged a thrilling war aimed at catching up the leaders in their respective hockey Premier Leagues.





After crushing Western Jaguars 4-0 on Saturday, Police would then edge out a stubborn United States International University 1-0 in the men’s Premier League on Sunday at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.



The victories by the men in blue saw them consolidate their second place to 36 points and close in on in on leaders Butali Sugar Warriors at the top with 42 points.



International Gilly Okumu smashed in five goals as Scorpions tore Vikings apart 7-0 to consolidate their second place in women’s league to 21 points, six adrift of leaders Telkom.



Its Samuel Wokila’s field goal on the stroke of half time that made the difference as Police silenced the varsity students to keep their dream of defending the title alive.



Police, who have two matches in hand to catch up on Dennis Owoka’s Butali Sugar, have 12 wins with one loss from their 13 outings, while Butali, the 2015 champions, have 14 wins and one loss.



Parkroad Badgers moved away from the relegation zone just by a point after they forced a 2-2 draw against former champions Nairobi Simba.



Badgers moved one place to ninth with 14 points, swapping places with Parklands, while Nairobi Simba stayed sixth, improving their tally with one point to 20.



After a goalless first half, Edward Otieno put Badgers ahead with a field goal two minutes into the second half before Shabaz Shah levelled for Simba in the 39th minute.



Andrew Kamau put Badgers ahead again in the 42nd minute only for Simon Olugo to save Simba some blushes with the equaliser in the 50th minute.



On Saturday, Wazalendo’s charge to zero in on Police in the second place was jolted when they battle to a 2-2 draw with Kenya College of Accountancy-University.



Wazalendo squandered their 2-0 lead into the last eight minutes, when Arnold Marango and Rodgers Simiyu equalised for the varsity students in the 52nd and 58th minutes.



Stanley Chege and Eric Ochieng had put Wazalendo ahead from penalty corner and field goals in the 30th and 37th minutes.



Wazalendo stayed third with 26 points while KCA-U climbed place to seventh with 19 points as USIU dropped place to eighth with 18 points.



Besides Okumu, Diana Awino and Denise Bila netted a goal each to spar Strathmore to their seventh victory after eight outings.



Telkom had on Saturday stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches and 27 points, when they crushed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 11-0.



Daily Nation