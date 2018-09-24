

©: Adrian Boehm



Eugene Magee scored a dramatic last minute penalty corner to delight a sizeable crowd under the Saturday night lights at Havelock Park, earning a 4-3 win over reigning Irish champions Three Rock Rovers on the opening day of the EYHL season.





It was one hell of a tie with Bann building a 3-0 lead only to be pegged back by a rousing Rovers comeback to level it at 3-3 with eight minutes to go.



Both sides had chances to win it in the endgame but it was Bann who snatched the crucial goal for the perfect start to their campaign. Jonny McKee got the home side’s first following sublime skill from Peter Brown in the 14th minute and they doubled the lead in the 24th minute when Magee played in Fraser Mills to fire past Shane O’Brien – deputising for Jamie Carr – for 2-0.



Three Rock had their chances but could not get their corner routine going with Luke Roleston making a number of super stops between the posts. Half-time saw a charity presentation for Air Ambulance and the home mood raised even further when Josh Moffett scored a superb individual goal.



But any thoughts of an easy ride were quickly put to bed as Mark English – in his first game since moving from Railway Union – scored twice in a minute and it was 3-2 with half an hour still to be played. A couple more corners were repelled by Roleston, keeping the narrow lead intact until six minutes from the end when John Mullins tied things up at 3-3.



Ross Beattie was shown yellow for the hosts soon after but there was one last twist as Bann won a corner and Magee kept his nerve to score it for a fine win.



Rovers are two weeks away from the EHL in Barcelona where they will take on Junior FC and Racing Club de France in their ROUND1 group.



Euro Hockey League media release