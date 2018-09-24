Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Air Force shoot out RCF to win title

Published on Monday, 24 September 2018 10:00
An RCF player tries to run past an Air Force player. Tribune photo

Faridkot - The lottery of a shootout dealt Rail Coach Factory (RCF) a cruel blow as the Kapurthala-based side lost their second final in two years, going down to Air Force in a thrilling encounter in the 27th All India Baba Farid Hockey Gold Cup here on Sunday.



After making a sensational second-half fightback to make it 2-2 and take the final to the tie-breaker, RCF failed to convert any of their attempts in the shootout, while Air Force converted three of their attempts — through Anand Lakra, Damandeep and Sukhdev Singh — to walk away with the trophy.

RCF, who had lost last year’s final to Electrical Mechanical Engineering, had a slow start and fell behind by two goals within the first 15 minutes. Ravinder Singh (2nd minute) and Birinder Singh (13th) scored field goals to give Air Force a comfortable lead. But RCF made things interesting through Gurpreet Singh’s penalty-corner conversion in 45th minute. Ajmer Singh got the equaliser towards the end of the game to force a shootout, only for the players to falter at crunch time.

The Tribune

