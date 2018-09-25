

An independent review of the Black Sticks women's team environment will be led by lawyer Maria Dew. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



Employment Lawyer Maria Dew will lead an independent review of the Black Sticks women's team environment, which is expected to be completed by the end of November.





Her appointment, made by Hockey New Zealand in consultation with the players' association, was announced on Tuesday.



In a statement, the governing body said Dew would also review, "the standards, policies, and processes relating to Hockey New Zealand's high performance programme".



The review comes after an unknown number current and former players approached the players' association in August, with some critical of the team environment under coach Mark Hager.



That led to a meeting at the end of August between the players' association and Hockey NZ, who issued a joint statement confirming an independent review would be held.



"[We] have had a positive and constructive meeting to discuss and understand the feedback by some past and present players about the Black Sticks women's environment," the statement said.



"We have agreed a plan to address the feedback, which involves an independent person to look into the feedback and gather more information if appropriate.



"There is absolutely no question that athlete welfare is paramount. At the same time, we must consider and protect the rights of employees."





Mark Hager has coached the Black Sticks women since 2009. GETTY IMAGES



One former player who has spoken publicly is former Black Sticks goalkeeper Amelia Gibson.



She told 1 News she was mistreated as a player in the national women's hockey side and last year called time on her international career because of it, while raising her concerns with Hockey NZ.



Three days after the August 20 meeting, seven former players - Katie Glynn, Laura Douglas, Lucy Talbot, Anna Alexander (nee Thorpe), Bianca Russell, Emily Gaddum (Naylor) and Krystal Forgesson - issued a statement expressing support for Hager.



Earlier in August, it was revealed that Hager had sent an email, in error, to the team during July's Hockey World Cup, in which he criticised certain players' work ethic and fitness levels.



"... is struggling to run, ... struggles to do repeated efforts, ... struggles to push through pain and heat," the email read, with Hager apparently hitting reply all instead of replying to one person.



The email was sent after a loss during the World Cup, in which the Black Sticks failed to reach the quarterfinals.



Players' association executive manager Glenn Sulzberger previously said the email incident had been a "catalyst" that prompted players to come forward with their concerns.



Hager has coached the team since 2009.



Stuff