Alana Willox, right, played for Scotland Masters at the World Cup



A Scottish masters player has been hailed an inspirational figure after returning to the sport which helped her to then lose five-and-a-half stone (35Kg) in weight.





Alana Willox, a 40-year-old, played hockey in her youth and early 20s before becoming a mother of four.



Willox, from Fraserburgh in Scotland, returned to hockey in her late thirties and dropped from 14.9 (94.8 Kg) stone to nine (57.2 Kg).



“I had my first son when I was 24 and had three more soon after at 26, 29 and 31,” the primary school teacher told the Evening Express.



“I truly thought that I would never play hockey again.”



A chance encounter with a former team-mate saw her start playing again, while her first tournament saw her fail to fit into her former vests.



“It was a real wake up call. I feel amazing – there are no words,” added Willox, who trains at Merlins Gordonians HC.



Willox was called up for Scotland’s over-40s for the Masters World Cup in Spain during the summer.



“I never thought I would achieve playing at this level – we travel the world with that team,” she told the paper.



“It makes me feel like there is still room to progress and get better.



