By Lila Bromberg





Forward Linnea Gonzales pushes the ball up the field during Maryland's 3-0 win against Michigan State in 2017. (Marquise McKine/The Diamondback)



Before each game, forward Linnea Gonzales is a presence at the center of the Maryland field hockey team's huddle. The senior hypes up her teammates and encouraging them to play at the level the program has come to expect.





In practice, Gonzales has also emerged as a vocal character, pushing teammates to keep intensity levels high. In the words of defender Nike Lorenz, she "just always spreads a good mood."



Gonzales has always been a scoring threat for the Terps. But this year, as one of three captains, she's stepped up as more of a leader.



"This year, she's a completely new, elite, high-performance athlete in every way," coach Missy Meharg said. "The way that she prepares to be at her best, her mindset when she comes to training. … When you do it yourself, it's easy to ask that of others."



Under the leadership of Gonzales, along with captains Kelee Lepage and Julie Duncan, the Terps have won 11 straight games to start the season, including seven victories over ranked opponents, for their best start since 2013.



Gonzales said being a team captain has allowed her to develop as a player.



"For me, it's just having confidence on the field and having a voice," Gonzales said. "When I'm vocal, I don't get in my head as much, and just helping my teammates fuels me and gets the energy going."



Through each of the past three seasons, Gonzales has tallied 10 goals. Now, nearly halfway through her senior season, she's already notched 10 to reach 40 for her career.



Against No. 8 Michigan on Sunday, Gonzales scored both of the Terps' goals en route to a 2-1 victory. Meharg moved Gonzales around the field, employing the Bel Air native in different positions to keep the Wolverines' defense unsteady.



Just two days before in Friday's game against No. 23 Ohio State, Gonzales struggled to find the back of the net as all three of her scoring chances went wide of the net.



Gonzales said assistant coach Katie Bam helped her with her stroke. Bam stressed focusing on details and setting up the right chances before she shoots.



As Gonzales spends more time helping her teammates now that she is a captain, she has found an uptick in her own performance, too.



"She's really fast, really good on the stick, and she just understands the game and really knows where to go," Lorenz said. "Her leadership has so much to do with how confident she is on the pitch and how she just always keeps going."



