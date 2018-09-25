Police chase after league leaders Butali



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Police player Oliver Ochenje with the ball. PHOTO; JENIPHER WACHIE



Telkom firm grip on top spot as Kisumu based Lakers topple KU Titans from the summit of the women’s Super League standings.





Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Kenya Police chalked two crucial victories at the weekend to reduce the gap between them and league leaders Butali Sugar Warriors to six points.



The law enforcers who returned to action after a long break hammered Western Jaguars 4-0 in their first weekend tie before edging United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) 1-0.



Following the double victory, Police now have 36 points six less than Butali who top the log with 42.



However, Police have two matches in hand and victory will see them level the points.



Butali who are seeking to end a two-year trophy drought have played 15 matches two more than Police. Both sides have lost a match each.



Champions Police will also need to up their game at the opponents’ goal to increase their chances of retaining their title.



Butali have been superb in attack and enjoy a 46 goal difference having scored 57 goals and conceded 11. Police on the other hand have only found the back of the net 33 times and allowed 14 goals in their own net.



Police captain Oliver Echenje remained optimistic saying they are still on course to successfully defending their title and all they need is to keep winning.



“It was good to return to action after a very long time and I’m glad we secured maximum points. Our title defence campaign is still concrete. We just need to ensure that we don’t drop a point and also win convincingly,” Echenje said.



Wazalendo are third with 26 points from 16 outings while Greensharks are fourth with 24. Former holders Strathmore University Gladiators end the top five with 22 points.



Western Jaguars who had a disappointing city visit going down to Police lead from the bottom with eight points.



In the women’s Premier League title chase Telkom inched closer to a record 21st title after thrashing Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Ladies (JKUAT) 11-0.



They top the table with 27 points six more than Strathmore Scorpions. The battle for a promotion to the women’s Premier League hit a notch higher at the weekend after newcomers Lakers beat Multimedia University 2-0 to topple Kenyatta University (KU) Titans from the top.



Lakers are now at the peak of the table with 15 points one more than the Titans who are seeking to return to the top tier after being demoted this season.



Debutants Wolverines are third with ten while University of Nairobi (UON) are fourth with nine.



Novices Nakuru Ladies who are yet to win a match remain at the bottom with three points from three draws and three losses.



The Standard Online