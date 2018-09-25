A round-up of how the wild geese got on this week around the world







The Irish abroad enjoyed a week to remember with Lena Tice taking gold with North Harbour from New Zealand’s Hockey League the highlight.





She helped the side win their first championships since 2009 – and their first final since 2010 – as they got the better of Central 2-0 thanks to goals from Courtney Winterbottom and Kirsten Pearce.



Elsewhere, University of Louisville’s Ayeisha McFerran was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week as she produced a series of fine performances for her team.



In the statistically charged US system, McFerran “collected six saves as Louisville posted back-to-back shutout wins against a pair of ranked teams”.



The Larne woman had five saves to help the Cardinals defeat number nine ranked Boston College 1-0. McFerran also had a crucial save to ensure Louisville’s 1-0 win on Sunday against number 11 Northwestern.



The three-time NFHCA All-American and All-ACC selection stands second on Louisville’s list for career clean sheets with 18.



In Germany, Katie Mullan is riding high with Club an der Alster as her new club made it seven wins from seven last weekend. Mullan got her third of the season in a 4-0 win against Berlin and then helped them to an 11-0 success against the Zehlendorf Wasps.



The Hamburg club lead the way by four points from Deirdre Duke’s Dusseldorfer HC with Nikki Evans’ UHC Hamburg in third and Megan Frazer’s Mannheim in fourth.



In Belgium, Alan Sothern is the joint top goalscorer in the Belgian league from open play with five goals already to his name with La Gantoise, most recently with a double against Daring in a 5-2 win.



Jeremy Duncan was also on the mark last weekend for Herakles in their draw with EHL-bound Royal Leopold. Shane O’Donoghue scored his second of the season in Dragons 2-0 win over Beerschot.



In the Netherlands, meanwhile, there was a battle between two Irish goalkeepers as HC Rotterdam – and Mark Ingram – picked up a big 2-1 win over David Harte’s SV Kampong, the former Pembroke man booting away a corner at the end to maintain their lead.



