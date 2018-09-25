



Junior FC came unstuck 2-1 at the hands of CD Terrassa in the latest round of the Spanish Honor Division, making it four points out of nine from their season to date.





The Sant Cugat club are in the final weeks of preparation for the EHL where they will be the most local club from October 5-7 at the Pau Negre Stadium in Barcelona, facing Ireland’s Three Rock Rovers and Racing Club de France.



Sergi Enrique slipped a corner chance just wide of the post as Roger Pallarols’ side held control for much of the early periods. Álex Gil had two good chances but Alberto Carnicer was impressive between the posts, keeping it scoreless into half-time.



It took until the 40th minute for the opening goal to arrive when Lukas Plochy from a corner. Despite the setback, Néstor Llobet’s team were patient and took their time to fight their way back into contention, forcing a number of stops from Albert Perez.



Marc Lara was a constant threat for the Terrassa club who drew some brilliant saves before making it level at 1-1 in the 54th minute from point-blank range. Junior had their chances to win but they were stung right on the hooter via a very well taken goal from Oriol Garreta four minutes from the end.



It means Junior sit in a five-way tie for third place in the Spanish competition on four points alongside Atletic Terrassa, CD Terrassa, Club de Campo and RS Tenis.



Real Club de Polo and Club Egara are both on maximum points with the former beating Linia 22 2-1 thanks to goals from Xavi Lleonart and Javi Cabot.



Egara beat FC Barcelona 3-2 with Josep Romeu, Pau Quemada and Xavi Gispert on the mark, counteracting efforts from Fergus Dunn and Matias Fernandez.



Euro Hockey League media release