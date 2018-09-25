



WKS Grunwald Poznan were pushed to the limit by UKH Start Gniezno with just a Karol Majchrzak getting the only goal of the game in the second half.





It was a far cry from their opening game of the season when they won by 14 goals against HKS Siemianowiczanka.



The host team set up a defensive cordon around the circle and it frustrated Grunwald for long periods and held their discipline for long periods, leaving minimal openings for the 22-time champions.



They were unable to make use of a number of penalty corners with the club learning plenty of lessons that they need to apply themselves and stay concentrated for each battle in the Polish league.



Their preparations are intensely focused now on their chances at the EHL in Barcelona next week where they will meet Belarussian side HC Minsk on Friday, October 5 and Belgium’s Royal Leopold on Saturday, October 6.



Euro Hockey League media release