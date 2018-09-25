

©: Christophe Bellenger



Racing Club de France became the first big gun to lose points in the French championship as they succumbed to a 4-3 loss to Polo on day three of the competition.





CA Montrouge and Saint Germain produced narrow wins over Stade Français (2-1) and Lille (1-0), respectively, to sit in a share of the lead at this early stage.



It was a spectacular match with a surprise finale with plenty of debate over the defining penalty corner. Early in the game, Racing took the lead with Christopher Peters-Deutz continuing his scoring spree with a sixth minute goal.



Polo levelled from a corner from François de Bettignies in the 25th minute but Peters-Deutz restored the Racing lead on the half-hour with his seventh goal of the season. Charles Coffigniez equalised in turn for 2-2 after 33 minutes.



Coffigniez got his second soon after the break but it was all square once more when Alastair Haughton – who will meet his former club Three Rock Rovers in EHL ROUND1 in October – finished off a move down the left.



But Polo picked off the seventh and final goal of the game with six minutes left, De Bettignies scoring for a 4-3 result.



Saint Ger nicked their 2-1 with goals from Willem-Ike Jeammot and Francois Goyet netting against Stade Français. For Montrouge, Thimotée Clément scored the only goal at Lille to extend their winning run to three wins from three.



Euro Hockey League media release