

©: Dirk Markgraf



Rot-Weiss Koln and Mannheimer HC shared a lively draw in the meeting of the top two in the German league on Saturday, ending the former side’s perfect record.





It ended 1-1 with both scoring corners in the second with Tom Grambusch’s effort cancelled out by Lucas Vila’s delightful deflection in the closing stages.



The guests were the dominant team for the first two quarters but could not get past the impressive Victor Aly in the Koln goal. The 2017 EHL champions turned up the heat in the second half in what Andre Henning described as "the best quarter of this young season" so far which featured the Grambusch goal only for Vila to leave honours even.



"It was an incredibly intense, fast game,” Henning said. “The fastest of the season so far. However, we did not hit the heights in the first half. MHC had more of the game and set the tone. We did not put the pressure on their game as we had hoped.



“After the strong third quarter, we did not defend well enough individually in the final phases so the equaliser at the end was well deserved."



Mannheim coach Michael McCann felt the same: "The draw is fine. It was an incredibly fast paced game; so many mistakes but overall a top Bundesliga match. For us, it was very hard to score for three quarters after such a high investment of energy so it was great to get that equaliser. "



A day later, Mannheim went to Dusseldorf and picked up a 4-1 win with two goals from Timm Haase and one each from Argentina stars Gonzalo Peillat and Guido Barreiros. MHC are currently looking forward to their EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona when they will play Wimbledon and Dinamo Elektrostal.



Rot-Weiss got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Nürnberger HTC, moving them up to 22 points from eight games with Mannheim two points back.



Polo Club continue to produce the goods since their promotion with two more wins and a third place. They beat Blau Weiss Berlin 4-2 and then saw off Berliner HC 1-0 thanks to a Tomás Procházka corner in the last minute.



They are on 19 points and have a seven-point gap to fourth place Uhlenhorst Mulheim whose game with Harvestehuder THC on Sunday was abandoned.



Euro Hockey League media release