ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Monday confirmed that the Six-Nation Hockey Tournament will take place in Lahore from December 17 to 31.





PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior revealed that the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has rescheduled the dates for the event and has included it in their activities calendar. “The Asian Hockey Federation has given the deadline of October 5 to all foreign teams for confirming their entries for the extravaganza,” he said. Besides Pakistan, other teams to participate in the tournament include Oman, Qatar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.



“This event is very important for the revival of international hockey in Pakistan and a total of Rs three million will be incurred to host the tournament,” said the Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Shahbaz Senior.



It may be mentioned here that the said tournament was previously to be held in Lahore in September but countries including Oman, Qatar and Sri Lanka excused to participate in the event due to financial reasons that led the Asian Hockey Federation to reschedule the event.



