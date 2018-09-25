LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday named 31 probables for a national training camp for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament. The fifth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat from October 18 to 28, 2018. Besides Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Oman, Japan and South Korea will participate in the event. Pakistan players have been asked to report to the camp at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on September 25 (today). Pakistan have won the Asian Champions Trophy twice: in 2012 and 2013. India clinched the title in 2011 and 2016.





The probables include: Imran Butt (PIA), Mazhar Abbas (NBP), Amjad Ali (SSGC), Muhammad Irfan Senior (PIA), Rashid Mehmood (NAVY), Muhammad Aleem Bilal (WAPDA), Ammad Shakeel Butt (NBP), Mubashar Ali (SSGC), Tasawar Abbas (WAPDA), Muhammad Rizwan Junior (SSGC), Muhammad Rizwan Senior (ARMY), Muhammad Toseeq Arshad (WAPDA), Ali Shan (SSGC), Muhammad Umar Bhutta (WAPDA), Abu Bakar Mahmood (NBP), Shafqat Rasool (PIA), Muhammad Azfar Yaqoob (SSGC), Muhammad Atiq (NBP), Muhammad Arslan Qadir (NBP), Ajaz Ahmad (WAPDA), Rana Suhail Riaz (SSGC), Muhammad Irfan Junior (WAPDA), Muhammad Dilber (NBP), Muhammad Faisal Qadir (NBP), M Rizwan (SSGC), Muhammad Atif Mushtaq (NBP), Rizwan Ali (SSGC), Muhammad Zubair (PIA), Saran Bin Qamar (Punjab), Muneeb-ur-Rehman (SSGC) and Syed Zeeshan Bukhari (SSGC).



