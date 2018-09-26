Vijay Lokapally





Commentator Jasdev Singh. Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy



Renowned hindi commentator Jasdev Singh passed away on Tuesday after prolonged illness. Jasdev was 87 and is survived by a son and daughter.





“It is with deep sadness that I note the demise of Sh. Jasdev Singh, one of our finest commentators. A veteran of @AkashvaniAIR & @DDNational, he covered 9 Olympics, 6 Asian Games & countless Independence Day & Republic Day broadcasts,” Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted.



Eminent commentator Dr. Narottam Puri, a long time associate of Jasdev, described him as a “colossus” in India’s broadcasting world. “He was the ultimate professional. His command over the language was amazing... The world of broadcasting has lost a diamond,” said Dr. Puri.



Jasdev was a rare commentator who excelled in commentating on every sport but hockey was close to his heart. “He brought hockey to the homes of sports lovers with his enchanting description of the game when there was no television,” said former India captain Zafar Iqbal. “He was the voice of hockey. He would literally race with the ball, his voice rising and falling with India’s moves on the field.”



He was credited with popularising hockey through his voice on the radio. Players took pride when their names were mentioned by Jasdev on air. “It was amazing how well he identified us in a crowd on the hockey field. We considered him part of the team because he was always travelling with us,” remembered Ajitpal Singh, captain of the team which won the 1975 World Cup at Kuala Lumpur.



It was acknowledged among broadcasting circles that Jasdev, who rose to become All India Radio Director, was a star. “A living legend. He was flawless and his flow was fascinating. He chose his words well and he was a master of pauses.,” said noted commentator Ravi Chaturvedi.



Jasdev’s mellifluous stuff on Republic Day and Independence Day was a feature of the broadcasting world for 48 years. “Going to Olympics was special but 26 January and 15 August were two days I looked forward to excitedly. I would prepare myself well but I must confess I would be nervous too initially,” Jasdev once told this reporter.



Jasdev was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1985 and Padma Bhushan in 2008.



The Hindu