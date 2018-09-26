



The 59th induction ceremony of the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame (MDSAHOF) will commence on Thursday, November 8. Among this year's honorees is a familiar face of the field hockey community, University of Maryland Head Coach and USA Field Hockey Foundation Board Member Missy Meharg, who will be a recipient of the John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is presented to a state citizen whose lifetime career in sports has brought honor and distinction to Maryland.





Field hockey coach at the University of Maryland for the last 30 years, Meharg, 55, is the first woman to receive the John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Award in the honor’s 20-year history. She also is the first field hockey representative in the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame, which dates to 1956. Meharg’s credentials include seven national championships, 23 conference titles and nine National Coach of the Year awards.



Memorable quote:"I think for some people it's challenging to find people’s strengths when they're not the best. I pride myself on that. I also have had times where top players say I don’t give them enough attention. That is something I've stayed focused on to make sure that I do.”



Voted National Coach of the Year and Conference Coach of the Year an unprecedented nine times, Meharg has exemplified the tradition of excellence at Maryland while leading the program to seven NCAA National Championships, 23 Conference Championships and 11 Regular-Season Conference Titles, solidifying the Terrapins' position among the top programs in the nation.



Meharg was also been involved in the coaching staff for the U.S. Women's National Team from 1993-98, having coached at the 1994 World Cup, 1995 Pan American Games and Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. A few more accolades to her name include being named one of ESPNU's top five recruiters in the country across all sports, a member of the University Senate and the Senate Executive Committee.



