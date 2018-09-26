Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

'I look back with great pride' - Long-standing Ireland hockey captain and Rio Olympian announces retirement

Published on Wednesday, 26 September 2018 10:00 | Hits: 31
The defender won European bronze with Ireland in 2015 and represented his country at the Olympic Games.


Gormley made 256 appearances for Ireland.

FORMER INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY captain and one of Ireland’s highest capped players Ronan Gormley has confirmed his retirement from the sport at the age of 36.



Gormley won a bronze medal at the 2015 European Championships and was a member of the the first ever Irish hockey team to qualify for the Olympics, when the Green Machine made it all the way to Rio two years ago.

The defender, who currently plays for German side Krefeld, became the first Irish player to reach 250 caps last year and captained his country on 121 occasions during his international career.

He thanked his clubs and former team-mates in a statement released on Tuesday morning, saying: “to some extent there is a lot of luck in sport and I was lucky to be playing during a time of immense talent in Irish hockey.”

He added: “I look back with great pride on a rise from 23rd to a high of 9th in the world, a European Bronze medal, and an Olympic Games. Thanks to all who added to and shared the journey – great friends and special memories were made.”

