Ronan Gormley made his Ireland debut in 2004





Ronan Gormley captained Ireland in 121 of his 256 internationals



Ireland defender Ronan Gormley has retired from international duty after amassing 256 caps since making his debut in 2004.





Gormley, 35, became the first Ireland player to reach 250 caps last year and captained his country on 121 occasions.



The Rio Olympian thanked his team-mates and Ireland managements for their support during his career.



"I was lucky to be playing during a time of immense talent in Irish hockey," Gormley told Hockey Ireland.



I look back with great pride on a rise from 23rd to a high of ninth in the world, a European bronze medal and an Olympic Games.



"Thanks to all who added to and shared the journey. Great friends and special memories were made."



The defender, who plays his club hockey for German team Krefeld, wished his former Ireland team-mates "all the best" for their World Cup challenge in India in November.



Gormley began his club career with Dublin club Pembroke before moving to Spanish outfit Club de Campo.



BBC Sport