by Helge Schütz





Namibia captain Magy Mengo in action against Germany at the Indoor World Cup.



THE Seaflower Namibia national women's hockey team returns to action for the first time since the Indoor World Cup when they take on South Africa in an indoor test series in Durban next week.





It will be the first time that the two countries meet since the World Cup qualifiers in Swakopmund last year when Namibia stunned South Africa with a sudden death victory in the final to book their place at the World Cup.



At the World Cup in Berlin in February this year, Namibia continued their impressive performances, finishing ninth overall after winning two, drawing two and losing two of their matches.



Since then they have also moved past South Africa on the world rankings and are now the top ranked African side with a world ranking of 11th while South Africa are 16th.



As such, Namibia can expect a big onslaught from South Africa according to national coach Erwin Handura.



“We expect a tough series and South Africa will certainly want to take revenge and prove a point after we beat them last year,” he said.



Eight of the players who represented Namibia at the Indoor World Cup are once again in the squad, while four are not available.



The unavailable players include Jeani Holz and Zani van Lill, due to school exams; Jocelle Deysel, due to work commitments; and Kiana Cormack, who will represent Namibia at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina at the same time.



The new players called up are the experienced Jerrica Bartlett and Zaan Marie Niemand, and the youthful Saints duo of Azaylee Philander and Amber Dercksen.



Philander in fact is still only 14 years old and Dercksen is only 16, while there are several other players in the squad who are still under 21 years of age like Gillian Hermanus, Sunelle Ludwig and Dure Boshoff.



Despite the youthful look of the team they boast a lot of experience with half of the team already having won 20 or more caps for their country.



Captain Magy Mengo leads the way with 48 caps and is sure to reach the magical milestone of 50 caps during the five-test series against South Africa.



Marcia Venter follows with 43 caps, while Jerrica Bartlett has won 32 caps, Petro Stoffberg 30, Gillian Hermanus 21 and Ina Louis 20 caps.



“I have a very young team, but these kids can play and they have shown their worth in the Premier League. We will miss some of our top players like Jocelle (Deysel) and Kiana (Cormack), but I'm confident that the new girls can fill their shoes adequately,” Handura said.



South Africa, meanwhile, has named a strong side which includes some experienced indoor players as well as some exciting newcomers.



They will be captained by Cindy Hack who is their most experienced player with 67 caps, while Jess O Connor has won 65 caps. Other experienced players in the squad include Amore de Wet (29 caps), Amy Greaves (37) and Eloise Walters (33).



There are several newcomers with Alex Kavanagh, Jess Lardent and Lilian du Plessis all due to make their national debuts for their indoor side. Du Plessis, however, is vastly experienced in field hockey, having already played more than 100 outdoor test matches for South Africa, while she was also the top goal scorer at the South African Inter Provincial tournament last year.



The Namibian team will fly to South Africa on Wednesday, 3 October, while the first test takes place the following evening.



Two more tests will be played on Friday, 4 October and two more on Saturday, 5 October.



The Namibian squad is as follows:



Magy Mengo (captain), Petro Stoffberg, Berencia Diamond, Dure Boshoff, Gillian Hermanus, Sunelle Ludwig, Ina Louis, Marcia Venter, Jerrica Bartlett, Zaan Marie Niemand, Azaylee Philander and Amber Dercksen.



The Namibian