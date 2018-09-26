

Photo: Frank Uijlenbroek



The ticket sales for the much awaited FIH Pro League that launches in January 2019 are on sale! Australia will be participating in the new annual home and away league involving the world's leading hockey nations.





Australia will host 16 matches (men and women) at four venues: Melbourne, Hobart, Perth and Sydney, from 2 February to 17 March 17, 2019.



Both the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos will begin their campaign in the FIH Pro League against the Dutch on 2 February at the State Netball Hockey Centre, Melbourne.



After the high voltage opener, both the teams will face European giants Belgium on 3 February. In the following week the Dutch travel to island nation to provide a tough fight against the hosts in Hobart on 10 February.



February’s fixtures end with the Great Britain traveling to Perth. While Australia’s men may be considered favourites to win this tie, the women’s team will have to overcome a stiff challenge from the visitors – the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists.



After a two-week break, the show moves to Sydney in March where the Kookaburras face Spain and Hockeyroos take on USA on March 2.



The last four matches in Sydney promise to be an exciting end to the Australian leg at FIH Pro League.



On March 16, The Kookaburras host Olympic Gold medallists Argentina, while Hockeyroos take on Pan American champions Las Leonas in a bid to maintain their supremacy over the South American rivals.



The next day, 17 March promises to be a Super Sunday as the Trans-Tasman rivalry renews on the hockey field. New Zealand’s Black Sticks travel to Sydney to close a fantastic six weeks of hockey down under.



Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to back your team against the world’s best teams at FIH Pro League.



You can register here for the tickets. http://hockey.org.au/RegisterHPL



For further information about the FIH Pro League, visit the Q&A section on the FIH website by clicking here.



For the full FIH Pro League schedule, here.



FIH site