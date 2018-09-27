



Scotland’s Cameron Golden and Callum McKenzie are two of the ten members of the GB U21 side that won silver at the 2017 Sultan of Johor Cup returning to Malaysia hoping to go one better at this year’s tournament.





Jacob Draper, Cameron Golden, Gareth Griffiths, Callum Mackenzie, Tim Nurse, Nick Park, Josh Pavis, Oliver Payne, Eddie Way and top scorer Duncan Scott will all travel to Johor Bahru for the week-long tournament starting on 6 October.



They will be joined by Tom Crowson, Kyle Marshall, James Mazarelo, James Oates, Matt Ramshaw, Stuart Rushmere, Jack Turner and Daniel West as Jon Bleby’s side try to win their second gold medal at the event, having done so previously in 2015.



They begin their campaign by opening the tournament against New Zealand before taking on Japan the next day.



They then face the Australians on the 9 October before taking on hosts Malaysia the day after, while they end the group stages against India on 12 October before a final ranking game – based on where they finish in the pool – the next day.



Ahead of the tournament, Head Coach Bleby said: “The Sultan of Johor Cup is always a really exciting tournament which we are really looking forward to.



“The players will be able to gain great experience from playing against non-European opposition exposing them to differing styles of hockey in very challenging conditions.”



GB squad for 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup



Tom Crowson – Loughborough Students

Jacob Draper – Cardiff & Met

Cameron Golden – Grove Menzieshill

Gareth Griffiths – Beeston

Callum Mackenzie – Cardiff & Met

Kyle Marshall – Beeston

James Mazarelo – Bowdon

Tim Nurse – Bath Buccaneers

James Oates – Hampstead & Westminster

Nick Park – Beeston

Josh Pavis – Nottingham University

Oliver Payne – Durham University

Matt Ramshaw – Loughborough Students

Stuart Rushmere – Bath Buccaneers

Duncan Scott – Exeter University

Jack Turner – Durham University

Eddie Way – Birmingham University

Daniel West – Loughborough Students

GB fixtures for 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup



Sat 6 Oct – GB v New Zealand (09:05 BST)

Sun 7 Oct – Japan v GB (09:05 BST)

Tue 9 Oct – GB v Australia (09:05 BST)

Wed 10 Oct – Malaysia v GB (11:05 BST)

Fri 12 Oct – India v GB (09:05 BST)

Sat 13 Oct – Rankings (5th v 6th – 08:35 BST; 3rd v 4th 11:05 BST; 1st v 2nd 13:35 BST)



Scottish Hockey Union media release