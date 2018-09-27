



New Great Britain men’s head coach Danny Kerry has named a squad of 20 players for his first match in charge as his side take on Belgium in the Anniversary International in partnership with Toshiba TVs.





The fixture at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on 3 October will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Great Britain’s famous Olympic Gold medal victory at the Seoul 1988 games.



A number of legends from the 1988 team will be in attendance for a night of nostalgia as their success is remembered and celebrated.



The squad harbours a mix of both youth and experience with Barry Middleton, Adam Dixon, Harry Martin and Henry Weir having almost 1000 international caps between them.



Meanwhile Rhys Smith of East Grinstead, Jack Waller of Wimbledon and Zach Wallace of Surbiton could all make their senior international debuts and are currently on assessment for the GB programme.



On naming his squad, Kerry said: “It’s great to recognise the 1988 team’s success in this fixture. For the current GB squad we will be using it to look at developing our play, our combinations and our understanding of the playing group looking to both the World Cup and the FIH Pro League starting in January.



“Belgium are an excellent team with excellent players and there will no doubt be plenty of exciting hockey on show.”



This fixture will provide a key part of the squad’s preparations as firstly England build up towards the Hockey World Cup this November and December in Bhubaneswar before Great Britain embark on their FIH Pro League campaign, the ground-breaking new format for international hockey.



Great Britain Squad:



Harry Gibson - Surbiton

George Pinner - Holcombe

Liam Sanford - Reading

Michael Hoare - Wimbledon

Henry Weir - Wimbledon

Luke Taylor - Surbiton

Adam Dixon - Beeston

Jack Waller - Wimbledon

James Gall - Surbiton

Ian Sloan - Wimbledon

Rhys Smith – East Grinstead

Chris Griffiths – East Grinstead

Harry Martin – Hampstead & Westminster

Barry Middleton - Holcombe

David Condon – East Grinstead

Phil Roper - Wimbledon

Zach Wallace - Surbiton

Alan Forsyth - Surbiton

Will Calnan – Hampstead & Westminster

Sam Ward – Old Georgians



Tickets are still available for the fixture on 3 October at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre starting at 7.30pm. For more details and to secure your seat click here.



The squad are also playing Belgium on Tuesday 2 October with numerous schools invited for a school day to see their hockey heroes in action.



