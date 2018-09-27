By Saiful





The national hockey squad have got no choice but to go through the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying process should they wish to play in the prestigious event. Pic by NSTP/FATHIL ASRI



This comes following a statement made by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) chief executive officer Theirry Weil, who pointed out that it was not possible to change the qualifying system as it was not under the world governing body's jurisdiction, but instead the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



Earlier, it was reported that Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Datuk Tayyab Ikram had written in to FIH, appealing for the two Asian Games silver medal winning teams — Malaysia (men) and India (women) — to be allowed automatic qualification to the Olympic Games.



However, Weil's statement which was posted on thehockeypaper.co.uk on Wednesday, read: “We have responded to them to explain that the qualification system for an Olympic Games is set by the IOC and not FIH."



“We also explained that apart from the fact that it is an IOC qualification system and therefore impossible for FIH to change, it would be unfair and unjust to other continental federations and national bodies to change the qualification system after one continental qualifying tournament.”



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, said the national body will still wait for the final decision from the FIH Congress in November.



"We sent our first letter to the FIH two weeks ago.



"Yesterday, we sent another appeal letter, together with supporting documents and facts to the FIH and AHF chief executives to be considered at the FIH Congress which will be held in New Delhi on Nov 1-3," said Subahan.



