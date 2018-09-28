Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia (HA) congratulates Jim Irvine and John Mowat on their recent induction as Hockey Victoria (HV) Life Members.





The pair were officially recognised at the 2018 Hockey Victoria Awards Dinner on Wednesday 19 September at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



Irvine is a former Kookaburras defender who competed at the two Olympic Games as an athlete and was an assistant coach for Australia at the 2000 Sydney Olympics where the side claimed bronze.



The tenacious defender, who was an Australian vice-captain, represented his country at the 1976 and 1984 Olympics, winning silver in Montreal.



Irvine has enjoyed a lengthy association for several decades in Hockey, having also worked as a Hockey Victoria coaching director and is a club legend at Greensborough Hockey Club in Melbourne.



Mowat’s contribution has been equally long-standing over several decades, from playing in Melbourne in the 1970s to his current role as HA’s Education Manager.



He is a registered FIH Coach, who led both the Victorian men’s and women’s in the Australian Hockey League over several years, as well as numerous under-age state teams and chaired selection panels. He’s also coached numerous teams in Melbourne.



Mowat has worked extensively in coach education and conducted development programs at a range of clubs across Melbourne, with a durable commitment to Hockey.



Hockey Australia media release