



Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27



DII: Bridgewater State vs. Anna Maria | 7:00 p.m. ET

Bridgewater State will host Anna Maria at 7:00 p.m. ET today. Bridgewater State is coming off a dramatic 2-1 win over Worcester State this past Tuesday. The Bears scored with just 2:16 left in the game to secure the victory. Despite being outshot 21-6 as well as an 8-2 penalty corner disadvantage, Bridgewater State managed to capitalize on their opportunities, improving to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play. Anna Maria is coming off a huge 12-0 win over Albertus Magnus this past weekend, where they started out the game strong scoring in the first 49 seconds. The AMCats quickly scored two more goals to extend the lead in the first four minutes of the game. The win improved them to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The last time these two teams played, Bridgewater State defeated Anna Maria 3-0.



DIII: No. 6 Bowdoin vs. Wellesley | 6:30 p.m. ET

Bowdoin will host Wellesley in a non-conference match-up today at 6:30 p.m. ET. Bowdoin is coming off their first loss of the 2018 season this past weekend after falling to top-ranked Middlebury 2-4 on Saturday. The Polar Bears quickly bounced back to defeat Southern Maine 6-0 on Sunday, improving to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Bowdoin has scored 27 goals over seven games averaging 3.9 goals per game. The No. 6 ranked team will look to keep their strong offensive outcomes going this weekend. Wellesley meanwhile will be looking to get back on track after suffering a three-game losing streak. Wellesley is coming off a 1-3 loss to Smith this past weekend, and dropped to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Will Bowdoin keep its high scoring momentum going or will Wellesley be able to end their losing streak?



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28







DI: Ball State vs. Appalachian State | 3:00 p.m. ET

Appalachian State will host Ball State in Boone, N.C. at 3:00 p.m. ET this Friday. Appalachian State has lost their last five games in a row with two of those losses coming from top-10 ranked teams. The Mountaineers' most recent loss is from No. 8 Louisville, 0-4, this past Sunday, and this defeat dropped them to 4-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Appalachian State won four of their first five games and will be looking to get that winning momentum back this weekend in a Mid-American Conference match-up. Ball State will be looking earn their first win of the season and end their 8-game losing streak. The Cardinals are coming off a heartbreaking 4-5 overtime loss to University of California, Davis this past Monday. The loss dropped Ball State to 0-8 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Despite the loss, they fought until the end and gained more confidence going into this weekend’s match-up.



DIII: Wheaton vs. Husson | 7:00 p.m. ET

This game will be a great game to watch in Division III this weekend when Wheaton hosts Husson this Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Wheaton is coming off a big 3-2 conference win over Clark University. The win was the first New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference (NEWMAC) victory for the Lyons since October 22, 2016. On Tuesday, they added another win to their record when they defeated Johnson and Wales (R.I.) 6-1. These wins improved Wheaton to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Husson is coming off a big 4-1 win against UMaine-Farmington this past Saturday. The win ended Husson’s five-game losing streak and gave them their first victory of the 2018 season. The win moved the Eagles to 1-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play. The last time these two teams played was back in 2012 when Husson defeated Wheaton 6-1.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29



DI: Dartmouth vs. Brown | 12:00 p.m. ET

Dartmouth will host Brown in an Ivy League match-up this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Hanover, N.H. Dartmouth is coming off a 0-3 loss to Ivy League foe No. 5 Princeton. The loss dropped the Big Green to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Brown is coming off a big 4-2 win over Georgetown this past Sunday, which advanced them to 3-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Both teams will be looking to get their first Ivy League win of the season. Expect this game to be a close one until the end as both these teams have similar records. When these two teams played last year, Dartmouth defeated Brown 3-2 in penalty strokes.







DII: No. 8 Bloomsburg vs. Slippery Rock | 5:00 p.m. ET

Bloomsburg will host Slippery Rock this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in Bloomsburg, Pa. After falling in a close 1-2 loss to Kutztown last week, Bloomsburg rebounded on Tuesday to defeat No. 5 Millersville 3-2 on the road. The Huskies are now 4-1 overall and will be looking to continue this momentum into the game against Slippery Rock. Similar, Slippery Rock lost 0-4 to No. 3 West Chester before rebounding on Tuesday to beat Mercyhurst 3-2. This moved the Rock to 5-2 on the season.



DII: Coker vs. Converse | 3:00 p.m. ET

Converse will be looking for their first win of the 2018 season when they host Coker Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Valkyries lost their first five games and the team is coming off a tough 0-3 loss to Belmont Abbey on Tuesday. The loss dropped the team to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Coker will also be looking for its first win of the 2018 season this weekend. They were supposed to have four games under their belt before this match-up but two of their games were postponed. Coker is coming off a 2-4 loss to Limestone this past Sunday. The loss dropped them to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Tune in to see which team gets their first overall and first conference win of the season.



DIII: Colby vs. No. 1 Middlebury | 12:00 p.m. ET

Colby will host Middlebury in a New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) match-up this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Waterville, Maine. Colby has had a roller coaster season so far splitting wins and losses each week. The Mules are coming off a 2-1 conference win against Connecticut College this past Sunday, which improved them to 4-3 overall this season and 1-3 in conference play. Colby will be looking to earn their first back-to-back win against Middlebury this weekend. No. 1 Middlebury has started off the 2018 season with a seven-game winning streak, being one of a handful of undefeated teams in Division III. The Panthers are coming off a 2-1 win over No. 5 Babson this past Sunday, where they scored with 4:30 left in the second half to secure the win. The win improved them to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Tune into see who will improve their record in NESCAC play.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30







DI: No. 20 Liberty vs. No. 21 Wake Forest | 1:00 p.m. ET

No. 20 Liberty will host Wake Forest in Lynchburg, Va. this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. This game will be an exciting one in Division I field hockey as Liberty is coming off a four-game winning streak including a huge upset win over No. 15 Virginia. The Flames most recent win came on Tuesday when they defeated Big East opponent Temple 8-2. The win improved Liberty to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Both of Liberty’s losses were extremely close and determine by a one goal difference. No. 21 Wake Forest is also coming off a four-game winning streak including a 4-2 win over No. 8 ranked Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville this past Friday. The Demon Deacons then went on to defeat Richmond 4-0 on Sunday. These wins improved Wake Forest to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Wake Forest has scored four goals in each of the the last four wins, giving them an edge and nose for the goal. Tune in to this closely ranked game to see if Liberty will be able to knock off another top tanked opponent or if Wake Forest will extend their winning streak to five.



DII: Limestone vs. Bellarmine | 12:00 p.m. ET

Limestone will host Bellarmine in Gaffney, S.C. at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Limestone is coming off a 4-2 win over South Atlantic Conference foe Coker this past Sunday. During the match-up, the Saints outshot Coker 20-4 and had a 10-2 advantage in penalty corners. The win moved Limestone to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Bellarmine is coming off a 2-3 loss to Newberry College this past Sunday. The loss snapped the Knights' four-game winning streak as they are now 5-2 overall. Last season, these two teams matched up twice with Limestone coming away with both two victories. Will Bellarmine be able to get revenge from last year or will Limestone keep winning the series?



USFHA media release