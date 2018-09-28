



LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has said that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will lend full cooperation for holding the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All-Pakistan Hockey Tournament from October 1 here at National Hockey Stadium.





He said this during his meeting with Station Commander Navy Headquarters Commodore Naimatullah and Deputy Station Commander Lt Commander Abdul Basit on Thursday. Aamir said the best facilities would be provided to Navy for successful holding of the event in a befitting manner.



"The SBP is collaborating with all departments for promotion of sports in the province," he added.



He said that establishing top-level sports structure in the province has been top priority of Punjab government.



"We are making the best possible efforts for this mission."



Station Commander Navy Headquarters Commodore Naimatullah lauded the role of Sports Board Punjab for providing best sports facilities to talented youth across the province.



He also expressed his gratitude to SBP for extending cooperation for upcoming CNS All-Pakistan Hockey Tournament.



Station Commander Navy Headquarters Commodore Naimatullah and Deputy Station Commander Lt Commander Abdul Basit also presented souvenir to Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan on this occasion.



The Nation