Manpreet Singh received the Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.



Manpreet Singh said he owes everything he has achieved to his mother. (@rashtrapatibhvn Photo)



Twenty four hours before his big moment would arrive, Manpreet Singh sat next to his mother Manjit talking about the Arjuna Award he will receive from President Ram Nath Kovind. The two shared a few giggles and words thinking about Tuesday's prestigious ceremony.





His mother, Manpreet said, is his best friend, someone with whom he shares all his secrets. She is also Manpreet's biggest motivation to play hockey.



"I would be nothing if it wasn't for my mother. I think I owe here everything that I have earned over the years. I share everything with her. I tell her about my good days, about my bad days and days when I feel I have lost everything. She keeps motivating me and asking me to keep doing better. I dedicate my Arjuna Award to her because it wouldn't have been possible without her," Manpreet told Mail Today on Monday.



The 26-year-old also recalled the year 2016 when his father passed away while he was in Malaysia playing the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Manpreet said if it wasn't for his mother, he would not have returned to participate in the tournament again.



"I was shocked because I was told minutes before our match against Japan. All my teammates advised me to leave immediately and after I reached home, completed the rituals and sat with my mom, the only thing she could ask me to do is return back. She told me that my other family is waiting for me in Malaysia and they need me there. She told me I would be sad and upset sitting at home and I could use the distraction. That's the kind of impact my mother has on my life," he said.



Likewise, mother Manjit was brimming with pride as the former hockey captain Manpreet talked about his career and joy of receiving the prestigious award on Tuesday.



Her only wish is to watch her son win a gold medal for the country in the Olympics.



"As a kid, he was always notorious. He would never eat properly and would be always out roaming around. But now as I look at him, I am really proud. I want him to keep playing for the country and it's my wish that he wins a gold medal in the Olympics and bring laurels to the country," she concluded.



