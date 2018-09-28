

Holcombe’s scorer from week one, Emma Trunks. Credit: Simon Parker.



After kicking their seasons off with victories last weekend, Holcombe and Buckingham face each other this Saturday as the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division continues.





Last season’s beaten finalists, Holcombe beat Bowdon Hightown last weekend while Buckingham battled to a 2-1 victory over East Grinstead.



“The Bowdon game wasn’t our greatest performance,” said Holcombe coach Leigh Maasdorp. “We had to dig deep, and Bowdon came out firing and made us work hard.



“But this weekend we’ve got our three players back from playing in the New Zealand Hockey League which will give us a boost.”



However, Holcombe will still be without South African international forward Dirkie Chamberlain, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.



After battling to a draw with the University of Birmingham in last weekend’s opening match, newly-promoted Beeston continue their Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division campaign with another tough clash, this time at East Grinstead on Saturday.



Beeston were leading until the final few seconds of the match against Birmingham, showing some of the gritty play that saw them promoted from the Investec Conference North through the play-offs at the end of last season.



Reigning champions Surbiton are at home against Clifton Robinsons this Saturday in a clash of two teams who both won their opening matches last weekend, while in other top flight action the University of Birmingham entertain Slough while Canterbury head to Bowdon Hightown.



In the Investec Conference East promoted Ipswich play host to St Albans, while fellow national league newcomers Horsham go to Sevenoaks.



Relegated Leicester face promoted Belper in the Investec Conference North on Sunday, while on Saturday promoted Leeds go to Fylde.



After being transferred from the Investec Conference East Barnes head to last season’s Investec Conference West champions Stourport, while another new team Exe are also on the road, playing at Olton and West Warwicks.



Details of all this weekend’s fixtures can be found on the league pages of the England Hockey website. Use the drop down menus and select IWHL or MHL and relevant Divisions; you can also see details of player movements here, see Stats and Player Moves for listings.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Saturday, 29 September 2018



Investec Premier Division

Univ of Birmingham v Slough 13:00

Bowdon Hightown v Canterbury 13:45

East Grinstead v Beeston 16:00

Holcombe v Buckingham 16:00

Surbiton v Clifton Robinsons 16:00



Investec Conference East

Bedford v Harleston Magpies 13:30

Hampstead & Westminster v Wimbledon 13:30

Ipswich v St Albans 14:00

Cambridge City v Southgate 15:30

Sevenoaks v Horsham 16:30



Investec Conference North

Sutton Coldfield v Timperley 12:30

Ben Rhydding v Brooklands Poynton 13:30

Fylde v Leeds 13:30

Loughborough Students v Univ of Durham 16:00



Investec Conference West

Isca v Trojans 12:00

Olton & West Warwicks v Exe 12:00

Gloucester City v Oxford Hawks 13:00

Reading v Swansea City 13:30

Stourport v Barnes 14:30



Sunday, 30 September 2018



Investec Conference North

Belper v Leicester 12:00



England Hockey Board Media release