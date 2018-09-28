



Grange coach David Knipe says his side are excited about the prospect of facing SV Arminen and HC Oranje-Rood but are “definitely realistic” about their chances at EHL ROUND1 next week in Barcelona.





Indeed, the Dutch giants were the club were the ones they really wanted to avoid in terms of their chances of progressing to the KO16 of the competition.



Nonetheless, it will be a formative experience as they look to make an impact against the 2015 champions – when known as Oranje-Zwart – and their array of stars.



“Of course we will look forward to the challenge but it is such a difficult game for a team at our level. All we can do is give our best at each moment and enjoy it. We have to make sure in each game that we make our club proud!” he told the EHL website.



“Arminen are a really strong side with lots of international experience. They had such a hard draw last year but you can see from these games that they have good quality. Austria and Scotland are pretty close so hopefully this is a good, exciting game.”



His side will feature six players who were involved in their last EHL campaign in October 2015 with Gregory Hopkinson, Cameron Fraser, Callum Milne, Frank Ryan, Todd Mills and Jonathan Baird on the squad list from three years ago.



Duncan Riddell, Fraser and Robbie Shepherdson were part of the Scottish side that finished second at the World Series Open in Portugal last month while Dan Coultas – a powerful drag-flicker – has 63-caps with the Scots and three for Great Britain.



Clemens Rusnjak – with two caps for Austria – is a new arrival with EHL experience having played in the competition for HC Wien. There, he played against his new club, Grange, in a 0-0 draw.



Grange qualified for the EHL thanks to their victory in the Scottish regular season, winning it on the last day ahead of Kelburne in dramatic fashion via goal difference.



They followed up with EuroHockey Trophy gold which boosted Scotland’s ranking enough to earn a second EHL berth and their ticket to the EHL.



Asked about what the key was to their success, Knipe said: ”Good players who worked hard and some luck! In Scotland, there are now more teams who are on the same level so the competition is good and that really helps when our teams go and play in Europe.”



