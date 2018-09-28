



Scotland women will play Wales in Cardiff in new Head Coach Jen Wilson’s first matches at the helm.





The two-match series will be played at the Hockey Wales National Centre on Sunday 30 Sunday at 2:30pm, and Monday 1 October at 12:00.



South African triple Olympian Jen Wilson was appointed as Head Coach in July before starting the role formally in August to kick start an exciting new era for women’s hockey in Scotland.



There’s a big year ahead for Scotland women which will see them play at the Hockey Series Finals before competing on home soil in Women’s EuroHockey Championship II.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “We will be travelling with a large squad of 30 players to Wales – not all the players will gain an international cap, however those who have done well so far, or historically, will feature. The Wales training camp will also give me an opportunity to see players that I have not seen yet.



“We have a large squad of 40 players at present and all of the players have leaped into our new format of training with real intent and professionalism, which has been exciting to see.



“I am extremely grateful for our support staff team from the Scottish Institute of Sport, along with our new hub coaches who must also be commended with a vast array of staff making significant contributions to our new programme already.”



Travelling squad:

Hanna McKie Edinburgh University

Becky Mill Edinburgh University

Becky Ward Western Wildcats

Bex Condie Gloucester City HC

Charlotte Watson Dundee Wanderers

Danie McMurray Western Wildcats

Emily Dark Dundee Wanderers

Fiona Burnet N/A

Fiona Semple Wimbledon

Fran Lonergan Clydesdale Western

Heather Howie Clydesdale Western

Jen Eadie Clydesdale Western

Kate Holmes Western Wildcats

Katie Robertson Grove Menzieshill

Kaz Cuthbert Western Wildcats

Lexi Sabatelli Clydesdale Western

Lorna Cruickshank Durham University

Lucy Camlin Watsonians

Lucy Lanigan Watsonians

Mairi Drummond Wimbledon

Millie Brown Clydesdale Western

Millie Steiger Clydesdale Western

Nicola Skrastin Sevenoaks

Nikki Alexander-Lloyd Wimbledon

Nikki Cochrane Beeston

Robyn Collins Surbiton

Karin Belch Clydesdale Western

Rachael Mack Leicester

Sarah Jamieson Munchner Sports Club

Katie Stott Grove Menzieshill



Scottish Hockey Union media release