Scotland women to play Wales in Jen Wilson’s first games as Head Coach
Scotland women will play Wales in Cardiff in new Head Coach Jen Wilson’s first matches at the helm.
The two-match series will be played at the Hockey Wales National Centre on Sunday 30 Sunday at 2:30pm, and Monday 1 October at 12:00.
South African triple Olympian Jen Wilson was appointed as Head Coach in July before starting the role formally in August to kick start an exciting new era for women’s hockey in Scotland.
There’s a big year ahead for Scotland women which will see them play at the Hockey Series Finals before competing on home soil in Women’s EuroHockey Championship II.
Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “We will be travelling with a large squad of 30 players to Wales – not all the players will gain an international cap, however those who have done well so far, or historically, will feature. The Wales training camp will also give me an opportunity to see players that I have not seen yet.
“We have a large squad of 40 players at present and all of the players have leaped into our new format of training with real intent and professionalism, which has been exciting to see.
“I am extremely grateful for our support staff team from the Scottish Institute of Sport, along with our new hub coaches who must also be commended with a vast array of staff making significant contributions to our new programme already.”
Travelling squad:
Hanna McKie Edinburgh University
Becky Mill Edinburgh University
Becky Ward Western Wildcats
Bex Condie Gloucester City HC
Charlotte Watson Dundee Wanderers
Danie McMurray Western Wildcats
Emily Dark Dundee Wanderers
Fiona Burnet N/A
Fiona Semple Wimbledon
Fran Lonergan Clydesdale Western
Heather Howie Clydesdale Western
Jen Eadie Clydesdale Western
Kate Holmes Western Wildcats
Katie Robertson Grove Menzieshill
Kaz Cuthbert Western Wildcats
Lexi Sabatelli Clydesdale Western
Lorna Cruickshank Durham University
Lucy Camlin Watsonians
Lucy Lanigan Watsonians
Mairi Drummond Wimbledon
Millie Brown Clydesdale Western
Millie Steiger Clydesdale Western
Nicola Skrastin Sevenoaks
Nikki Alexander-Lloyd Wimbledon
Nikki Cochrane Beeston
Robyn Collins Surbiton
Karin Belch Clydesdale Western
Rachael Mack Leicester
Sarah Jamieson Munchner Sports Club
Katie Stott Grove Menzieshill
Scottish Hockey Union media release