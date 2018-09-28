Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Scotland women to play Wales in Jen Wilson’s first games as Head Coach

Published on Friday, 28 September 2018 10:00 | Hits: 30
Scotland women will play Wales in Cardiff in new Head Coach Jen Wilson’s first matches at the helm.



The two-match series will be played at the Hockey Wales National Centre on Sunday 30 Sunday at 2:30pm, and Monday 1 October at 12:00.

South African triple Olympian Jen Wilson was appointed as Head Coach in July before starting the role formally in August to kick start an exciting new era for women’s hockey in Scotland.

There’s a big year ahead for Scotland women which will see them play at the Hockey Series Finals before competing on home soil in Women’s EuroHockey Championship II.

Scotland women’s Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “We will be travelling with a large squad of 30 players to Wales – not all the players will gain an international cap, however those who have done well so far, or historically, will feature. The Wales training camp will also give me an opportunity to see players that I have not seen yet.

“We have a large squad of 40 players at present and all of the players have leaped into our new format of training with real intent and professionalism, which has been exciting to see.

“I am extremely grateful for our support staff team from the Scottish Institute of Sport, along with our new hub coaches who must also be commended with a vast array of staff making significant contributions to our new programme already.”
 
Travelling squad:
Hanna McKie     Edinburgh University
Becky Mill     Edinburgh University
Becky Ward     Western Wildcats
Bex Condie     Gloucester City HC
Charlotte Watson     Dundee Wanderers
Danie McMurray     Western Wildcats
Emily Dark     Dundee Wanderers
Fiona Burnet     N/A
Fiona Semple     Wimbledon
Fran Lonergan     Clydesdale Western
Heather Howie     Clydesdale Western
Jen Eadie     Clydesdale Western
Kate Holmes     Western Wildcats
Katie Robertson     Grove Menzieshill
Kaz Cuthbert     Western Wildcats
Lexi Sabatelli     Clydesdale Western
Lorna Cruickshank     Durham University
Lucy Camlin     Watsonians
Lucy Lanigan     Watsonians
Mairi Drummond     Wimbledon
Millie Brown     Clydesdale Western
Millie Steiger     Clydesdale Western
Nicola Skrastin     Sevenoaks
Nikki Alexander-Lloyd     Wimbledon
Nikki Cochrane     Beeston
Robyn Collins     Surbiton
Karin Belch     Clydesdale Western
Rachael Mack     Leicester
Sarah Jamieson     Munchner Sports Club
Katie Stott     Grove Menzieshill

Scottish Hockey Union media release

