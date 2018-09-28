



Argentina’s President, the Engineer Mauricio Macri, Buenos Aires City Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, Argentina’s Olympic Committee President Gerardo Werthein, Argentina’s Sports Secretary Carlos Mac Allister, Buenos Aires 2018 Organizing Committee CEO Leandro Larrosa, Event Manager Laura Macchiotti and other authorities inaugurated the Olympic Park from the Hockey facilities, during todays morning.





After a park tour by President Macri in the company of city authorities, the President of the Olympic Committee, authorities of the Organizing Committee and athletes of Argentina’s Team inaugurated the Olympic Park.



A Hockey5s stadium, a training ground and a warm-up stadium will be the stage for 216 athletes from all over the world who will compete in the hockey competition that begins on October 7 and ends on October 14.



During the Games there will also be various cultural activities and the Pan-American Hockey Federation will launch its Para-Hockey project on October 13 at 17.30 with the support of Leonas and Leones who will come to share this important moment.



President Macri emphasized the importance of Olympic values and the effort of the team that works to organize an event of this magnitude.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release