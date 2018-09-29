By Alex Murphy





(Alex Murphy/For The Diamondback)



On Thursday, the Maryland Dairy introduced their newest ice cream flavor, Terpresso. The flavor was created by Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg.





Terpresso is double strength coffee ice cream, crushed Oreos and a caramel swirl. You see a photo of the ice cream in all its glory below.







A team spokesperson noted that numerous flavor combinations were made before landing and deciding on the final product.



Meharg and several field hockey players were on hand at the Dairy location inside the Stamp Student Union to try and pass out samples of the newest ice cream flavor at Maryland.



Testudo was scheduled to be there, but to everyone's demise, he was absent from the event. (Not a surprise, given that turtles are known for being slow.)



Now that we're done with providing you with the who, what, when and where of this ice cream, let's get to the important part: reviewing it.



If you like coffee, you will definitely like Terpresso.



The double strength coffee ice cream hits hard right off the bat. Personally, it was a bit too strong, but then again, not everyone likes coffee. However, what saves this flavor is the Oreos and caramel swirl.



You wouldn't think the three flavors would create a good flavor, but they do.



If you only enjoy coffee ice cream without drinking actual coffee, then this flavor might end up being too strong for you. However, if you can't get enough of coffee in any form, this flavor will be excellent for you.



Also, I have to admit that it was a bit of a challenge to review the ice cream given that it wound up melting by the time I was able to get a chance to try it. It was more of a soup than a frozen treat to be frank.



Regardless of how the ice cream tastes, it's wonderful to see that someone with an outstanding track record of winning like Meharg is being honored with something as important as her own ice cream flavor.



