By TREVOR DRAKE



AMHERST — UMass beat Davidson, 3-0, Friday at the Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex.





The Minutewomen scored twice in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats and bounce back from a loss Sunday to No. 16 St. Joseph’s.



“We knew we needed to win decisively today to give us momentum going forward,” said UMass coach Barb Weinberg, whose team hosts Providence, Sunday.



Within the first few minutes Friday, UMass (5-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10) was able to apply the pressure on Davidson (3-6, 1-1) and keep the Wildcats in their zone.



UMass had a few chances on penalty corners from Antonet Louw but came up empty. Louw broke through and gave UMass a 1-0 lead at 22:19 of the first half.



The goal came on a pass from Sophie de Jonge splitting two defenders and leaving Louw one on one with Davidson goalie Sarah Zeszotarski. Louw used a quick deke left to put Zeszotarski on the ground leaving her with a wide open net on the right side.



UMass continued to apply the pressure in the second half.



The first goal came off a penalty corner at 45:01. Lucy Cooper fed Bailey McNamara, who set it to Georgie McTear, who knocked it into the net from the top of the circle.



The third goal came from Sophie Johnson, who dribbled down the baseline and got a shot on net. Zeszotarski had the initial save, but while the ball was in the air, Johnson got a stick on it and slammed it into the net.



UMass had 21 shots and Zeszotarski finished with 10 saves.



On the defensive side, UMass allowed three shots and one penalty corner. Clodagh Moloney helped anchor the unit as goalie Johanna von dem Borne made one save in over 56 minutes of play. Megan Davies had one save in over 13 minutes of action.



“We got turnovers higher off the pitch rather than turning it over in the back lane,” Moloney said.



Daily Hampshire Gazette