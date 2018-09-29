By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police midfielder Willis Okeyo passes the ball to a teammate during their Kenya Hockey Union men premier league match against Western Jaguars at City Park Stadium on September 22, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Hockey enthusiasts are in for a great treat on Sunday when Sliders and Greensharks take on champions Telkom and Kenya Police in their respective Premier League matches at City Park Stadium.





Telkom have won all their nine matches this season and have only conceded three goals. Two of those goals came against Sliders in the first leg where the champions rallied from behind to win 7-2.



Sliders are placed fifth in the seven-team women’s Premier League with seven points drawn from two wins, a draw and four losses.



Sliders is the last team to have won the title in 1998 before Telkom, who are chasing a record 21st title this season, began their dominance.



Telkom, who are perched at the top of the log with 27 points, expects a tough match against Sliders.



Sliders coach Nixon Nyaganga warned Telkom to prepare for a thrilling battle saying they are now a different side from the one that gave away a 2-0 lead in the first leg.



“Experience cost us but the girls have been learning the ropes and I think we are ready for Telkom,” said Nyanganga. “They should expect a good fight from my players.”



His opposite number Jos Openda insists they have to be at their brilliant best to overcome Sliders adding that he has fixed the complacency in the 11-0 rout of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) last time out.



"We missed nine clear chances and that is what we want to polish on heading into the continental championship where they are no rooms for mistakes," said Openda, who missed the first leg match.



"Our preparations are actually geared towards Africa Clubs Championships due in December hence Sliders should provide a good challenge for us. We shall go for a fast-paced duel if we hope to stop Sliders," added Openda, who notes that his charges are 50 per cent ready for the continental showpiece.



Meanwhile, in the men's Premier league, Police coach Patrick Mugambi will be without skipper Oliver Echenje and defender Samuel Ougo - who are suspended.



Mugambi said Brian Saina and Edmond Makona will cover up at the positions adding that they are ready for revenge, having learnt great lessons from the 4-3 first leg defeat.



“We have gained the momentum and are going for the three points,” said Mugambi, adding that what messed them in the first leg was the cards they received towards the end of the match. “What compounded us more were Greensharks long balls and deflections but we are ready.”



Police are currently placed second in the league with 36 points, six adrift of leaders Butali Sugar Warriors. Greensharks are fourth with 24 points.



In other men’s Premier League matches slated for Saturday, Bottom-placed Western Jaguars will look to recover from last weekend’s 4-0 loss to Police with victory against Wazalendo. Nakuru host Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U).



Wazalendo are third in the league with 26 points while Jaguars have eight points.



FIXTURES



Saturday



National League-men: Parkroad Tigers v JKUAT (12pm)-City Park



Super League-men: Kabarak University v Impala (1pm)-Nakuru; KU v Kimathi University (2pm)-City Park



Super League-women: Nakuru v MSC (4pm)-City Park



Premier League-men: Western Jaguars v Wazalendo (3pm)-Kakamega, Nakuru v KCA-U (3pm)-Nakuru, Parklands v USIU (6pm)-City Park



Sunday



Super League-men: Kisumu Youngstars v Wazalendo Masters (9am)-Kisumu, MMU v Kabarak University (1pm)-City Park



Super League-women: KU v MSC (9m)-Women City Park; MMU v Nakuru (11am)-City Park



Premier League-women: Telkom v Sliders (3pm)-City Park



Premier League-men: Greensharks v Kenya Police (5pm)-City Park



