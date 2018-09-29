

©: Sander Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



The men’s 2019 EuroHockey Trophy has been confirmed to take place in Wettingen, Switzerland next June as eight clubs hope to boost their EHL ranking points total.





The hosts Rotweiss Wettingen are in a group with Irish side Glenanne, Belarus’s SC Stroitel Brest and the promoted side Casa Pia Atlético Clube from Portugal.



The other group features Welsh champions Cardiff & Met, Ukraine’s HC OKS-SHVSM Vinnitsa, WAC from Austria and Czech Republic’s HC Bohemians Prague



On being awarded the event Björn Ahrendt, Member of the RWW Board said: "We are truly excited about the award decision and would like to thank the EHF for the continuous trust in RWW's abilities to properly host such an important hockey event.



“The RWW family sends a warm welcome and "Grüezi" to the participating teams, their supporters and all those who will join this Trophy in 2019. We will give our very best efforts to make this a story of success again for all who will come to Wettingen in 2019. We are looking forward to meeting you in Switzerland."



The third tier – the EuroHockey Club Challenge I – will take place in Poland at Siemianowice Śląskie; Slavia Prague welcome the Challenge II; Alanya in Turkey hosts the Challenge III while the Challenge IV is Kordin in Malta.



On the women’s side, AH&BC Amsterdam will provide a spectacular host venue at the Wagener Stadium for the European Club Cup with Den Bosch, Amsterdam, UHC Hamburg, Club an der Alster, Real Sociedad, Surbiton, Ritm Grodno and Loreto competing.



The next tier will be played at Holcombe’s home in Rochester in England; the Challenge I is in Lille, Challenge II in Vienna and Challenge III in Boryspil in Ukraine.



Euro Hockey League media release