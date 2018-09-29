



As a result of unprecedented demand for FIH Pro League tickets, Great Britain Hockey are pleased to announce that we are investigating the possibility of hosting one of our matchdays at a larger London venue.





Great Britain Hockey received applications for more than 105,000 tickets in the recent ticket ballot, following on from the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup which was witnessed by 115,000 people this summer.



The FIH Pro League sees our men's and women's teams face eight of the best nations from around the world, and home games take place from April to June 2019.



Our games are scheduled to take place at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, which has been integral to the sport's continued growth and will host up to 7,500 people for FIH Pro League fixtures.



Now, in order to satisfy growing demand, we are in advanced discussions with regards to a new location for one of our double-header matchdays, when both Great Britain's men's and women's teams play back-to-back on the same afternoon. All other matches are confirmed for Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



As a result, those who entered the FIH Pro League ballot will now be notified in the week commencing 8 October with details of successful applications.



If supporters did not apply in the ticket ballot, they can still secure their seat now with a Season Ticket, up to 16 November when tickets go on general sale.



England Hockey Board Media release