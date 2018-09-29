Simon Briggs





Britain's bunch of amateurs triumphed against the odds Credit: Simon Bruty/Getty Images



October 1, 1988. Great Britain v Germany on the biggest stage. Except that this time, after 22 men had chased a ball for 70 minutes, the Germans didn’t win. Instead, “We had them by the Sean and Kerlys,” as the Daily Telegraph gleefully reported.





A colourful new book, Seoul Glow, tells the story brilliantly. To celebrate Monday’s 30th anniversary, author Rod Gilmour spoke to all 16 members of the British Olympic hockey squad. In the days before UK Sport funding, this motley bunch of amateurs included two computer programmers, a barrister, a newsagent and an aspiring tennis player.



The result is an unlikely story of triumph against the odds. Most of the other top sides in world hockey were either professional or near as dammit, whereas the likes of goal-poacher Sean Kerly and captain Richard Dodds spent their mornings running up hills before driving to work.



Yet the squad had a unique advantage in the shape of manager Roger Self – a grim-faced, beak-nosed accountant who sadly died last year at the age of 77. Self’s uncompromising style of “motivation” would never pass muster in 2018. But Seoul Glow reveals that he – even more than Gary Lineker lookalike Kerly – was the single most important ingredient behind Britain’s success.





Self, who passed away last year, understood how to make a team function



“Would it be fair to say that most of his style and actions were PC today? Most probably not,” said David Faulkner, who was part of a defensive unit that the revered Daily Mail sportswriter Ian Wooldridge rated as the bravest people in sport.



In one typical training session, Self told Faulkner’s defensive partner Martyn Grimley to bear down on goal and then whacked him across the knuckles with a plastic corner-flag as he prepared to shoot, saying that German centre-half Volker Fried would have hit him even harder.



But Self’s most famous moment – the ultimate “selfie”, if you will – came in 1984, when he laid into the team on the eve of their bronze-medal play-off at the Los Angeles Olympics. Norman Hughes was told “Since you’ve been captaining England, English hockey has gone downhill.” Dodds got simply “You’re a loser”, while for right-half Mark Precious it was “What sort of f---ing name is that for a hockey player? You would rather be sitting in an embassy somewhere, drinking a gin and tonic.”





Sean Kerly of Great Britain celebrates after defeating Germany 3-1 in the 1988 final Credit: David Cannon Collection



As Gilmour relates, “A few players instinctively told Self to ‘F--- off’.” The next day, the whole team woke up so fuelled by anger and resentment that they outran the Aussies in 40-degree heat, scoring a 3-2 win that put British hockey on the map.



Since the 2016 Olympics, several abusive coaches have been rooted out of British sport. Yet the line is a fine one, for a great boss needs one quality above all: fear.



The obvious comparison, made repeatedly in Seoul Glow, is with Sir Alex Ferguson. You could also point to another long-serving Olympic coach, rowing’s stony-faced Jurgen Grobler, who escaped from East Germany to guide Britain’s rise. While these men often have ambivalent relationships with their charges, they always earn respect.



Kerly describes Self as “Like a father figure … awkward, cussed, yet he understood how to make a team function.” Dodds acknowledges “All of us would have hated him at some point or other.”



But Self’s wife, speaking to Dodds in the lead-up to the 1988 final, revealed another side to the story. “Roger absolutely loves you boys,” she said. “He would do anything at all if he thought it would help you.” It’s a shame that Self didn’t live to read this book, but Seoul Glow provides a fine epitaph for a tenacious, obsessive man.



