Malaysia to feature in Asian Champions Trophy

Published on Saturday, 29 September 2018 10:00 | Hits: 34
KUALA LUMPUR: Only 18 out of the 27-member national team have been selected to feature in the fifth edition of the Asian Champions Tro­phy in Muscat, Oman, from Oct 18-28.



Nine players, who did not make it, will be released to play in the Razak Cup hockey tournament at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil from Oct 26 to Nov 3.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee manager Brian Fernandes said: “We’ll release the names of the nine players by October 13.”

Six teams will feature in the Asian Champions Trophy and they are defending champions India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea, Oman and Malaysia.

In preparation for the Asian Champions Trophy, Malaysia played a four-nation tournament in Darwin last week and finished third behind champions Australia and Argentina. Asian Games gold medallists Japan finished last.

Malaysia, who were silver medallists in the recent Asian Games in Jakarta, featured in the last four editions and finished fourth in Ordos, China in 2011. They bagged bronzes three times in Doha, 2012, Kakamigahara, Japan in 2013 and Kuantan in 2016.

The Star of Malaysia

