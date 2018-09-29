Ben Somerford







The Burras will fly out for Malaysia on Saturday for the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup as they attempt to defend their title.





The 2018 edition will take place from Saturday 6 October to Saturday 13 October in Johor Bahru.



Natonal Men’s Junior Coach Ben Bishop will be away with the Youth Olympics side, so in his absence Chris O’Reilly will take the reigns.



The Burras triumphed last year with a 2-0 win over Great Britain in the final and will this year take on Malaysia, Great Britain, India, Japan and New Zealand.



Bishop added: “The Sultan of Johor Cup is an excellent Junior International Tournament that we thrive on competing in each year.



“We have performed well as a program in this tournament since its inception, especially over the last two years winning the tournament.



“This year we aim to expose more athletes to the rigours of an international touring opportunity while providing a rewarding and enduring hockey experience.”



Stay tuned for more details on how to watch the tournament. Follow @SOJCup on Twitter for updates.



Burras' 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup schedule (all times AEST):

Saturday 6 October 8:05pm - Australia v Japan

Sunday 7 October 10:35pm - Australia v Malaysia

Tuesday 9 October 6:05pm - Australia v Great Britain

Wednesday 10 October 6:05pm - Australia v India

Friday 12 October 10:35pm - Australia v New Zealand

Saturday 13 October - Finals



Burras’ 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup team:

Cade Banditt (QLD)

Hayden Beltz (TAS)

Lachlan Busiko (SA)

Hayden Dillon (NSW)

Nathan Ephraums (VIC)

Matthew Finn (QLD)

Matthew Fisher (WA)

Liam Flynn (WA)

Coby Green (WA)

Niranjan Gupte (ACT)

Ehren Hazell (NSW)

Brayden King (WA)

Dylan Martin (NSW)

Daniel McBride (VIC)

Alec Rasmussen (WA)

Ben Staines (ACT)

Damon Steffens (VIC)

Blake Wotherspoon (QLD)



Hockey Australia media release