Ben Somerford







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has revealed the Hockeyroos’ playing schedule at the 2018 Women’s Hockey Champions Trophy to be played in Changzhou in November.





Taking place at the Wijun Hockey Stadium between 17-25 November, fans can now see the full schedule on the official event website here with matches LIVE on Fox Sports Australia.



World number three Australia will meet Argentina (fourth) on Saturday 17 November from 6pm (AEST) in their first game, followed by meetings with Great Britain, the Netherlands, China and Japan.



As the Hockey world’s entertainment showpiece, the Champions Trophy is a prestigious event that demonstrates the true glamour of Hockey, featuring only six of the world’s leading international teams.



They will battle for what will be the 23rd Champions Trophy title and a place in Hockey’s history books, in the last-ever edition of the tournament.



In line with the event qualification criteria, the hosts - China, reigning World Cup and World League champions Netherlands, 2016 Olympic champions Great Britain and the previous Hockey Champions Trophy winners Argentina, all qualified automatically.



Tokyo 2020 hosts and recently crowned Asian champions Japan and reigning Oceania champions Australia, were invited by the FIH Executive Board.



All six teams will play over nine days, with rest days scheduled for Monday 19, Wednesday 21 and Friday 23 November.



Their goal will be to reach this historic event’s final, which will be played at 8:30pm (AEST) on Sunday 25 November. Earlier that day – teams will battle for the bronze medals at 6:15pm (AEST).



Following confirmation of the schedule, tickets will be made available within the next few weeks, with all key information posted on the official event website here.



The Champions Trophy will round off a truly spectacular year for the women’s game following the hugely successful Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 which was won by Netherlands in August.



The Hockeyroos team for the Champions Trophy will be announced publicly in early November.



Hockeyroos 2018 Champions Trophy schedule (all times AEST):

Saturday 17 November 6pm – Australia v Argentina

Sunday 18 November 4pm – Australia v Great Britain

Tuesday 20 November 4pm – Australia v Netherlands

Thursday 22 November 6pm – Australia v China

Saturday 24 November 4pm – Australia v Japan

Sunday 25 November – Finals



Hockey Australia media release