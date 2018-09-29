

Find out who will play who and when



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has revealed the women’s Hockey Champions Trophy Changzhou 2018 playing schedule.





Taking place at the Wijun Hockey Stadium between 17-25 November, fans can now see the full schedule on the official event website here.



As the hockey world’s entertainment showpiece, the Hockey Champions Trophy is a prestigious event that demonstrates the true glamour of hockey, featuring six of the world’s leading international teams. They will battle for what will be the 23rd women's Champions Trophy title and a place in hockey’s history books.



In line with the event qualification criteria, the hosts - China, reigning World Cup and World League champions Netherlands, 2016 Olympic champions Great Britain and the previous Hockey Champions Trophy winners Argentina, all qualified automatically. Tokyo 2020 hosts and recently crowned Asian champions Japan and reigning Oceania champions Australia, were invited by the FIH Executive Board.



All six teams will play over nine days, with rest days scheduled for Monday 19, Wednesday 21 and Friday 23 November. Their goal will be to reach this historic event’s final, which will be played at 18:30 (all times local - China Standard Time) on Sunday 25 November. Earlier that day – teams will battle for the bronze medals at 16:15.



The opening match between the hosts China and Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallists Great Britain at 14:00 on Saturday 17 November is sure to get local fans excited for the week ahead. That’s followed up by a showdown between four continental champions. First up, at 16:00, Pan American champions Argentina take on Oceania champions Australia. Then 2017 European and 2018 World champions Netherlands take on recently crowned Asian champions Japan at 18:00.



The following day, the all Asia clash between rivals China and Japan (16:00) will further fuel the passion of local fans whilst another schedule highlight includes a rerun of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games final between Great Britain and Netherlands at 18:00 on Thursday 22 November.



With the schedule now confirmed, tickets will be made available within the next few weeks, with all key information posted on the official website.



The Hockey Champions Trophy Changzhou 2018 will round off a truly spectacular year for the women’s game following the hugely successful Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 which was won by Netherlands in August.



Keep up to date with all the latest news about this event via the official website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.



#HCT2018



FIH site