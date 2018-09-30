s2h team







Delhi based One Thousand Hockey Legs (OTHL) team has won the annual Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences' Open Sports Meet (BOSOM) hockey title in Pilani, Rajasthan. The team led by Brajgopal, who is a student of Jamia Milia, defeated Uttar Pradesh based strong Engineering outfit TIT & S 7-4 in the final.





The winning team won the prize money of Rs.9000 thus becoming first ever OTHL team to win any prize money tournament since inception of the NGO.



The OTHL-2's significant victory featured a fluent hat-trick of goals from Centre-forward Abhinandan.



Earlier, the OTHL - 1 team won the semifinal against BITS-Pilani 3-2.



One Thousand Hockey Legs fielded two teams OTHL 1 and OTHL 2. Interestingly, both teams entered the semifinal.



OTHL 2 lost the semifinal in a close encounter 2-3 and then went down in the bronze medal match too. After drawing BITS-Pilani team 1-1, it again drew in the shoot out 1-1 before going down on the sudden death.



OTHL-2's Roshan was seriously injured. Volunteer Nirmal Jeet Singh took extra pains to take care of him both at Pilani and then in Delhi.



OTHL 1: GOLD WINNERS: Deepanshu Kumar, Zainul Samar, Md Sarfaraz, Ajay Bist, Aniket, Mohit Maurya, Yash Gautam, Keshav, Sunil Kumar, Sameer, Anil Paswan, Ritik Maheswari, sagar Nepali, Abdul Qadir, Abhinandan, Brajgopal (Capt)



OTHL 2: SEMIFINALIST: Nitesh Kumar, Roshan, Gagan Yadav, Anwar Hussein, Pradeep Rao, Arun Mahato, Md Altaf, Mohsin Ali, Sachin Chouhan, Md Shoib, Hifazat Ali, Ajay Tiwari (capt.), Maqdoom, Rohit Thakur, Rahul Jr (Akvgr), Dharmender Kumar, Abhinav.



Stick2Hockey.com