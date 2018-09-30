Venina Rakautoga





Kelvin Cockan (right) controls for Marist white against Sugar Six Hockey club of Lautoka in the Geotech Drilling Marist Eastgate hockey tournament at the National Hockey Centre yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA



DAY two of the Geotech Drilling Marist Eastgate Memorial Tournament continued yesterday with a few upsets at the National Hockey Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.





Defending champion Marist White men was beaten by Stingers 1-0 in their first round pool game but Marist managed to pick up in their other matches.



Tournament organiser Paul Fraser said the competing clubs had showed impressive results over the first and second day.



“Some of the clubs have made comebacks. Ventures and Stingers club have stamped their mark during the first and second day and we will see the progress when it all comes down to the semi-finals and finals tomorrow (today),” said Fraser.



There are 11 men’s teams and four women’s teams competing at this year’s tournament in which majority are youths.



“The western teams made it today and we are thankful for their participation as well as the teams in Suva, coming in full force,” said Fraser.



“One thing about this year’s tournament is that there is a lot more involvement from young players. All the teams have been dominated by youths and I think that’s a fantastic thing for our sport.”



The Geotech Drilling Eastgate Memorial Marist Tournament will end today.



Some results:



Stingers 1 7-1 Ventures 2, Rockafellers 1-1 Ba, Sugar Sticks 1-0 Mates, Marist Hearts 3-1 Stingers, Marist white 10-0 Rockafellers, Marist Blue 2-0 sugar sticks, Stingers 3-0 Marist soul, Marist Red 1-1 Ventures 2.



The Fiji Times